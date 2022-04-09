Pittance Chamber Music to Present LIEBESLIEDER!

The 2022 Pittance Chamber Music SEASON VIII continues with the return to live concerts with a previously postponed program due to the pandemic, Liebeslieder!, now taking place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church Pasadena featuring the extraordinary resident artists from the LA Opera.

A special evening featuring the complete Liebeslieder (Love Songs) of Johannes Brahms, for vocal quartet and piano four hands. Members of the LA Opera Chorus, mezzo-soprano Melissa Treinkman, tenor Edmond Rodriguez and baritone James Martin Schaefer, are joined by soprano Elissa Johnston, with LA Opera conductors Grant Gershon and Jeremy Frank moonlighting on piano four hands. The First United Methodist Church Pasadena is an iconic historic building with superior sound and plenty of space for audiences to safely distance from one another.

Among the most extraordinary musicians in the world are those you seldom see - the musicians of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra. Founder and Artistic Director Lisa Sutton, who also happens to be the Assistant Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, formed Pittance Chamber Music in 2013 to shine the spotlight on these remarkable yet invisible artists, bringing them from the pit to the stage to perform in small ensembles, hence the name Pittance. Pittance Chamber Music utilizes a roster of artists drawn from a large pool of talent including members of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra as well as Los Angeles Opera resident vocalists, resulting in a unique variety of repertoire not often heard together in one program.

Artists:

Elissa Johnston, soprano

Melissa Treinkman, mezzo-soprano

Edmond Rodriguez, tenor

James Martin Schaefer, baritone

Grant Gershon, piano

Jeremy Frank, piano

Program:

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder-Wälzer, Op. 52; Neue Liebeslieder, Op. 65

When: Saturday, April 23, 2022; 7:30 p.m.

Where: First United Methodist Church Pasadena, 500 East Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101

- For additional information: www.pittancechambermusic.org; info@pittancechambermusic.org; 310-871-0621

- To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/194883711427

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pittancechambermusic

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/PittanceCM

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pittancechambermusic/



Tickets - General Admission:

- Single Ticket: $40

- Senior Ticket: $25

- Student Rush (with ID): $10



More detailed information about the programs and the artists is available at www.pittancechambermusic.org. Venue Box Office opens at 6:30 p.m. Student rush tickets will be available for purchase at the door with student ID.



Covid Safety Protocols: Pittance Chamber Music is committed to the health and safety of its patrons, artists and staff. Currently, we require a photo ID and proof of full vaccination, including boosters. Masks are required indoors (N95-KN95 are recommended). Distancing will be observed in the seating areas. For the most current safety protocol updates please visit the website at www.pittancechambermusic.org.

Pictured: Soprano Elissa Johnston

Photo Credits: Eric Scot