Photos: THE VIOLIN MAKER American Premiere At International City Theatre

“The Violin Maker,” a new play based on the true story of Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein who gathered and restored ruined violins that survived the Holocaust, receives its American premiere at International City Theatre beginning this weekend. Check out the photos, below.

Weinstein began repairing violins rescued from the Holocaust as a way to keep their histories alive, creating a remarkable collection of “stringed survivors” now recognized the world over as the “Violins of Hope.” This new play masterly weaves Weinstein’s extraordinary story with the true tales behind each of the violins — as well as with music, performed live on stage by musical curator Dr. Noreen Green on piano and Jonathan Rubin on the Shony Alex Braun violin. Although the Shony Alex Braun violin is not one of the instruments that make up the Violins of Hope collection, it too survived the Holocaust, and its story is told during the course of the play.

Written by Lisa Pearl Rosenbaum and Ronda Spinak, and directed by ICT artistic director caryn desai [sic], “The Violin Maker” stars Sheer Aviram, Matthew Bohrer, Matthew Henerson, Lielle Kaidar, Morgan Dean Lauff, Bruce Nozick and Aviva Pressman.

Performances will continue though May 11. For more information, go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Comments