Photos: THE LITTLE KING OF NORWALK World Premiere Opens At Latino Theater Company

Now running at The Los Angeles Theatre Center.

By: Oct. 09, 2025
The Latino Theater Company has opened its fall season with the world premiere of THE LITTLE KING OF NORWALK, a laugh-out-loud modern barrio fable about power, politics, and the price of survival. Check out photos of the production.

Written by Israel López Reyes and directed by company member Geoffrey Rivas, the production is now running at The Los Angeles Theatre Center.

Charged with a DUI, Juan Perez (Xavi Moreno) must attend an AA meeting—but when he wanders into the wrong room, he’s mistaken for someone powerful who might help Mayor Alvarado (Randy Vasquez) and his inner circle—Nancy Juarez (Ruth Livier), Ricky Ortiz (Richard Azurdia), and Alex Ayala (J. Ed Araiza)—gain favor with Governor Newsom, who’s threatening to sue over the city’s homeless ban. Seizing the opportunity, Juan embraces his mistaken identity, even at the risk of betraying his twin sister, Wendy (Esperanza América), a grassroots activist fighting for justice.

What follows is a fast-paced satire exploring corruption, ambition, and the thin line between survival and self-destruction.

Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography




