Photos: THE LAST PLAY BY RICKÉRBY HINDS World Premiere At Latino Theater Company

Written by celebrated playwright and pioneer of Hip-Hop theater Rickérby Hinds, directed by Daphnie Sicre, a champion and specialist in Afro-Latiné theater, and commissioned and produced by L.A.’s Latino Theater Company, the world premiere of “The Last Play by Rickérby Hinds” opened last Saturday at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Check out photos of the production.

In this meta-theatrical comedy, an Afro-Latino playwright, blocked by the challenge of writing what he believes will be his final play, summons characters from some of his previous plays for inspiration — only to confront chaos, hilarity, and a deeper understanding of his identity and the true meaning of success.



Khalif J. Gillett stars as Rickérby alongside Rogelio Douglas III, Jasmine Gatewood, Lee Harris, Darius M. Johnson, Celia Mandela Rivera and Breayre Tender, who take on characters from various plays by Hinds. But audiences need not be familiar with Hinds’ previous work; they will quickly grasp his unique playwriting style and connect with the characters as they come to life on stage, rapping, singing, coaxing and tormenting him into creating the very play we are witnessing unfold.

For more information go to latinotheaterco.org.

