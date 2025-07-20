Photos: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Chromulume Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chromolume Theatre has announced the next production of its 2025 Season of Musicals â€” A Season of Love and Romance (and Adultery) â€” the Broadway musical The Bridges of Madison County. Based on the 1992 novel of the same name by James Waller, music and lyrics are by Jason Robert Brown, book is by Marsha Norman, and the show is directed by Richard Van Slyke. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Renee Cohen, Kyle Critelli, Troy Dailey, Abby Espiritu, James Esposito, Chris Gutierrez, Andrew Landecker, David Michael Trevino, Lina VanGerpen, Rachel Williams, Rachel Wirtz, and Mary Zastrow. The musical director is Richard Berent.Â

Opening is set for Friday, July 18, at 8pm, and the run will continue through August 3 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm, with an additional performance on Sunday 7/27 at 7pm.

The Bridges of Madison County is about a forbidden love affair between a photographer and a housewife that changes them forever. The show ran on Broadway in 2014 and won two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations in 2006 and subsequently had productions in the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Scenic and sound designs are by James Esposito, lighting design is by Antonio Cruz Ventura, and costume design is by Shon LeBlonc. Intimacy director is Ariella Salinas Fiore, assistant stage manager is Kyle Lukas, and stage manager is Mara Aguilar.Â

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at www.chrtheatre.com.Â

Photo Credit: Niko Montelibano



Rachel Wirtz

Kyle Critelli, Rachel Wirtz

Mary Zastrow

Kyle Critelli, Rachel Wirtz

David Michael Trevino, Renee Cohen, Lina VanGerpen, Andrew Landecker

Kyle Critelli, Rachel Wirtz

James Esposito, Abby Espiritu, Chris Gutierrez

Rachel Wirtz

Rachel Wirtz, Kyle Critelli