Photos: POETRY FOR THE PEOPLE: THE JUNE JORDAN EXPERIENCE Gets West Coast Premiere at Fountain Theatre

Production photos have been released for the Fountain Theatre’s West Coast premiere of POETRY FOR THE PEOPLE: THE JUNE JORDAN EXPERIENCE, which opens Saturday at the Fountain Theatre. The production is devised and directed by Fountain Theatre Artistic Director Raymond O. Caldwell, with music by composer Adrienne Torf, a longtime collaborator and life partner of June Jordan.

The theatrical work blends performance and concert elements to explore the writing and legacy of Jordan, whose poetry and essays addressed civil rights, feminism, LGBTQ+ visibility, and resistance to oppression. The production draws from Jordan’s written work as well as musical collaborations, including material developed with composer John Adams and songs performed by Sweet Honey in the Rock, the a cappella ensemble that set several of Jordan’s poems to music.

The cast includes America Covarrubias, Naseem Etemad, Kita Grayson, Mackenzie Mondag, Savannah Schoenecker, and Janet Song, with Torf appearing on piano. Together, the performers present Jordan’s work through spoken word, music, and ensemble performance.

June Jordan was born in Harlem in 1936 and authored 27 books across poetry, essays, and political writing. Her work appeared in publications including The Progressive, The Village Voice, The New York Times, Ms., Essence, and The Nation. In 2019, Jordan was inducted into the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor at the Stonewall National Monument. She died in 2002.

Performances of POETRY FOR THE PEOPLE: THE JUNE JORDAN EXPERIENCE continue through March 29. The Fountain Theatre is offering all tickets on a Name Your Price basis.

Photos from the production are available below.

Photo Credit Areon Mobasher