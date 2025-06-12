 tracking pixel
Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse

The play will run through Sunday, June 29 at the Laguna Playhouse.

By: Jun. 12, 2025
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is presenting the world premiere of a new Hercule Poirot comic mystery, PERIL IN THE ALPS, written and directed by Steven Dietz (Laguna Playhouse’s wildly successful production of Murder on the Links), and based in part of “Poirot Investigates” by Agatha Christie. Check out photos of the show.

PERIL IN THE ALPS will begin previews on Wednesday, June 11 (with a press opening on Sunday, June 15 at 5:30pm) and will run through Sunday, June 29 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach. 

The thrilling follow-up to Murder on the Links makes its anticipated debut! This new Hercule Poirot story leads the famed Belgian detective on a thrilling journey into the treacherous snow-capped Alps to solve a kidnapping before it becomes a murder. Will he finally meet his match in the mountains?

Fortunately for the audience, the journey to the satisfying conclusion is filled with clever twists and turns and plenty of laughter as Poirot encounters dozens of eccentric characters and clever suspects – all played by six actors!

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse Image
Omri Schein and Valerie Larsen

 

Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse Image
Omri Schein and Valerie Larsen

 

Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse Image
 Valerie Larsen, Gabbie Adler, Brian Mackey and Omri Schein

 

Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse Image
Gabbie Adner, Valerie  Larsen and Brian Mackey 

 

Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse Image
Christopher M. Williams, Valerie Larsen and Omri Schein

 

Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse Image
Omri Schein and Valerie Larsen

 

Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse Image
Brian Mackey, Valerie Larsen, Amanda Sitton, Gabbie Adner, Christopher M. Williams and Omri Schein

 

 

 

Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse Image

Brian Mackey, Omri Schein and Valerie Larsen

Photos: PERIL IN THE ALPS At Laguna Playhouse Image
Christopher M. Williams, Omri Schein, Valerie Larsen and Amanda Sitton

 

