Photos: Musical Mondays LA Marks Sweet 16 With Star Power, City Honors, And Broadway Bash

On Monday, April 21st, Musical Mondays LA delivered a Sweet 16 celebration that lived up to its legacy—complete with Broadway energy, community pride, and a special proclamation from the City of West Hollywood. See photos from the show.

Hosted at The Chapel at The Abbey, the long-running weekly event was officially recognized with a Proclamation for Service to the Community, honoring its 16 years of creating a safe, welcoming, and vibrant LGBTQIA+ space for musical theatre lovers to gather. The award, presented through the offices of Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur and City Council Member Danny Hang, marks a defining moment in MuMo’s impact on the West Hollywood arts scene.

Since its launch by Founder and Producer Ishka Maher, Musical Mondays LA—fondly known as “MuMo”—has been a beacon for Broadway fans, regularly drawing surprise appearances from theatre and TV legends such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Laura Benanti, Neil Patrick Harris, Sutton Foster, and Matt Lucas. From impromptu onstage performances to unforgettable musical moments, MuMo has become a cultural staple in LA’s nightlife and theatre community.

The Sweet 16 event featured high-energy performances synced to Broadway music videos by the beloved Fans of MuMo, followed by a packed Live Spot! at 10pm. This week’s Live Spot brought back the ever-popular Broadway Cage Match, hosted by longtime MuMo staples Bruce Merkle and Justin Jones, who have been involved with the event since 2010 and known for bringing electric NYC-style flair to the LA stage.

The star-studded lineup included appearances by Patrick Gomez, Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment Weekly, and Broadway standout Lauren Elder, who stunned the crowd with powerhouse vocals and her signature whistle. Surprise appearances from MuMo regulars and guest artists made the night feel both nostalgic and new.

The evening concluded with the always-anticipated Broadway Karaoke Open Mic at 11pm, where performers of all levels took the mic in front of an enthusiastic and supportive crowd. It was a night that captured the heart of what Musical Mondays is all about: joy, community, and the shared love of musical theatre.

Beyond entertainment, MuMo has also made giving back a core part of its mission. The recent Wickedly Broadway Benefit Bash, presented in collaboration with Walid Chaya and Studio For Performing Arts LA, collected canned food and clothing donations for Pride Pantry and the LA LGBT Center. And through its “Your Name Under the Stars” initiative, MuMo raised funds to install commemorative plaques in a local theatre—one of many ways it continues to give back to the community that supports it.



MuMo received an official Proclamation for Service to the Community from the City of West Hollywood

Full house at Musical Mondays LA

Ishka Maher

Walid Chaya and Ishka Maher

