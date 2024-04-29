Photos: Latino Company Presents GHOST WALTZ By Oliver Mayer

Performances of “Ghost Waltz” continue through June 2 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in downtown Los Angeles.
Latino Theater Company opens its Spring 2024 season this weekend with the world premiere of an innovative and daring new play with music. Featuring a cast of exceptional actor/musicians under the eyes of director Alberto Barboza and music director Alberto López, “Ghost Waltz” by Oliver Mayer (“Blade to the Heat,” “Members Only”) is currently in previews. Opening night is set for this Saturday, May 4.
See photos from the production!
Commissioned by Latino Theater Company and developed in the company’s Circle of Imaginistas playwriting group, Ghost Waltz is a boldly original recovery of Juventino Rosas, one of Mexico’s most significant classical composers — an Indigenous musician whose life story has gone untold and whose works have been attributed to Europeans. Following Rosas from his father’s early death to his friendship with ragtime genius Scott Joplin, Mayer mixes music, magic, drama, passion, spirituality and dance in a celebration that explores the lives of people of color during the emerging Americas of the late 19th century, and their ghost-like impact on our own lives today.
Actor, multi-instrumentalist and composer Quetzal Guerrero, best known as QVLN and a classically trained violinist, stars as Rosas. Pianist extraordinaire and Steinway artist Ric’key Pageot, who has toured with Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Cher and Cirque du Soleil, takes on the role of Scott Joplin. And Latin Grammy nominee rising star soprano Nathalie Peña-Comas plays Ángela Peralta, the “Mexican Nightingale,” who was the first Mexican to sing at the La Scala opera house in Milan. Fictional characters include Rosas’ father, Don Jesus, portrayed by actor and composer Eduardo Robledo, known for his work with El Teatro Campesino and the San Francisco Mime Troupe; Professor Zeiss, a music teacher at the Mexican conservatory, played by Cástulo Guerra (Terminator 2, The Mexican, and Star Trek: The Next Generation); Joplin’s young companion, Bethena (actor, dancer and violinist Ariel Brown); and Creole clairvoyant Marie Leveau (Monte Escalante, Robey Theatre Company’s The Talented Tenth).
Performances of “Ghost Waltz” continue through June 2 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in downtown Los Angeles. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.latinotheaterco.org.
Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography/Grettel Cortes
Juan Perez and Albert Lopez
Eduardo Robledo and Quetzal Guerrero
Eduardo Robledo and Quetzal Guerrero
Eduardo Robledo, Quetzal Guerrero and Castulo Guerra
Quetzal Guerrero and Castulo Guerra
Castulo Guerra, Quetzal Guerrero and Nathalie Pena-Comas
Nathalie Pena-Comas, Castulo Guerra and Quetzal Guerrero
Quetzal Guerrero, Nathalie Pena-Comas and Eduardo Robledo
Eduardo Robledo, Ariel Brown and Monte Escalante
Ariel Brown and Monte Escalante
Castulo Guerra and Quetzal Guerrero
Quetzal Guerrero
Quetzal Guerrero, Nathalie Pena-Comas and Monte Escalante
Eduardo Robledo, Nathalie Pena-Comas and Monte Escalante
Castulo Guerra
Castulo Guerra, Nathalie Pena-Comas, Monte Escalante and Eduardo Robledo
Castulo Guerra and Eduardo Robledo
Rickey Pageot
Ariel Brown, Quetzal Guerrero and Rickey Pageot
Eduardo Robledo, Ariel Brown, Quetzal Guerrero and Rickey Pageot
Eduardo Robledo, Ariel Brown, Quetzal Guerrero and Rickey Pageot
Monte Escalante
Ariel Brown and Rickey Pageot
Quetzal Guerrero, Nathalie Pena-Comas and Rickey Pageot
Rickey Pageot and Ariel Brown
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos