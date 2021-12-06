Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Red Carpet At the Wallis Annenberg

Casting has been announced for For The Record and The Wallis' production of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, the multimedia concert celebration of the beloved holiday film from Universal Pictures/Working Title, with performances from Saturday, November 27 to Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar (Fox's Filthy Rich, Broadway's The Last Ship, A Little Night Music, Les Misérables, and The Light in the Piazza) joins the exciting lineup of talented performers alongside singer/songwriter, musician, producer and engineer, Brian McKnight Jr., who comes from a legendary musically gifted family including famed father Brian McKnight. American Idol 4th place finalist on season 4, Anthony Fedorov, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist actor Michael Thomas Grant, and RCA recording artist Nina Nelson, member of girl group Citizen Queen (with over 30 million music video views), also join the cast for the first time. Rounding out the group of newcomers is Cheyenne Wells who starred in the recent production of Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse with MJ Rodriguez.

Returning to LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, stars include RIAA Gold® recording artist Rex Smith, Broadway star Doug Kreeger (Les Misérables); recording artist James Byous (Netflix' Original Series Westside); singer/songwriter Gabriela Carrillo; recording artist/performer Tomasina Abate; and multi-dimensional artist Emily Lopez. Ensemble members include Sha'Leah Nikole Stubblefield, Darrell Morris Jr., Parissa Koo, and Ian Ward. Playing adolescents "Joanna" and "Sam" respectively are Zola Odessa and Conor Jack Kowalski; their understudies are Sofie Michelle Poliakoff and JJ Bartlett.

Love Actually Live, the biggest hit in The Wallis' history, is back by popular demand as a not-to-be-missed Los Angeles tradition During its previous record-breaking runs in 2018 and 2019, nearly 30,000 people flocked to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' Bram Goldsmith Theater to experience this exceptional staging, state-of-the-art video design, and award-winning production.

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE brings together friends and family alike to enjoy the unforgettable holiday classic in a three-dimensional world in which film and live action seamlessly intertwine throughout the London setting. Iconic scenes displayed on screens that travel throughout the set share the stage with an all-star cast of singers and live orchestra as they reimagine the film's hit soundtrack including, "Christmas is All Around," "Trouble with Love, " and Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now."

"The superbly mounted musical," said the Los Angeles Times, is a co-production from the team behind Los Angeles' award-winning For The Record series and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Inspired by the 2003 classic holiday film written and directed by Richard Curtis, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, presented by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group, will once again transform the Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater into a giant, immersive cinema for the modern day. Entertainment Weekly called the end result, "Pitch perfect! Such a celebration of love, the holidays, and the movie itself that it's hard to not fall in love, actually."

"In returning once again to our Bram Goldsmith stage, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE provides the opportunity to celebrate together, in person, with the people we love in a year when it's needed the most," said The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "It is always a pleasure to collaborate with our For The Record family, and I'm grateful for the possibility to be sharing this very unique experience with Los Angeles audiences once again."

"During the past holiday season, we all adapted and watched artists perform live concerts online, participated in network television sing-a-longs, and some even went to drive-in movie theaters in an effort to feel surrounded by the festive spirit," said For The Record executive producer Shane Scheel. "As we move forward each day to a world on the mend, I am thrilled to once again plan to bring together our incredibly talented artists and deliver an evening to audiences each night in-person that is sure to strengthen connections, make merry and celebrate love."

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE is adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas, vocal design by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, choreography by Sumie Maeda, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Matthew Steinbrenner, lighting design by Michael Berger, sound design by Ben Soldate, costume design by Steve Mazurek, video design by Aaron Rhyne, casting by Stewart/Whitley and co-produced by Shane Scheel/For the Record and the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. Further details, including methods of vaccination confirmation and COVID testing will be announced soon. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For The Wallis' most current health and safety protocols, visit TheWallis.org/SafetyIndoors.

