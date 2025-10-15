Photos: JUST PULL And NINETY SEVEN BEATS At Playhouse West Originals Showcase

Two original one-acts by actress, writer, and producer Niki J. Borger featured in annual festival of new works.
Award-winning actress, writer, and producer Niki J. Borger starred in two of her original works, Just Pull and Ninety Seven Beats, during this year’s Playhouse West Originals Showcase. Check out photos from the presentations.
The annual event spotlighted eight new one-act plays developed within Playhouse West’s renowned training and production program. The showcase continued the company’s long-standing tradition of supporting member-written material and new voices for the stage.
Borger had written and produced several one-acts throughout the season. Just Pull and Ninety Seven Beats were both selected for inclusion in this year’s festival lineup.
Photo Credit: Grant Terzakis/Jynelle Sumera
Niki J. Borger
Megan Corse, Ashley Elsa White and Niki J. Borger
Ashley Elsa White, Megan Corse and Niki J. Borger
Niki J. Borger
Niki J. Borger and Dylan Marusich
Erin Hadfield and Niki J. Borger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos