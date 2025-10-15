 tracker
Photos: JUST PULL And NINETY SEVEN BEATS At Playhouse West Originals Showcase

Two original one-acts by actress, writer, and producer Niki J. Borger featured in annual festival of new works.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
Award-winning actress, writer, and producer Niki J. Borger starred in two of her original works, Just Pull and Ninety Seven Beats, during this year’s Playhouse West Originals Showcase. Check out photos from the presentations.

The annual event spotlighted eight new one-act plays developed within Playhouse West’s renowned training and production program. The showcase continued the company’s long-standing tradition of supporting member-written material and new voices for the stage.

Borger had written and produced several one-acts throughout the season. Just Pull and Ninety Seven Beats were both selected for inclusion in this year’s festival lineup.

Photo Credit: Grant Terzakis/Jynelle Sumera

Photos: JUST PULL And NINETY SEVEN BEATS At Playhouse West Originals Showcase Image
Niki J. Borger

Photos: JUST PULL And NINETY SEVEN BEATS At Playhouse West Originals Showcase Image
Megan Corse, Ashley Elsa White and Niki J. Borger

Photos: JUST PULL And NINETY SEVEN BEATS At Playhouse West Originals Showcase Image
Ashley Elsa White, Megan Corse and Niki J. Borger

Photos: JUST PULL And NINETY SEVEN BEATS At Playhouse West Originals Showcase Image
Niki J. Borger

Photos: JUST PULL And NINETY SEVEN BEATS At Playhouse West Originals Showcase Image
Niki J. Borger and Dylan Marusich

Photos: JUST PULL And NINETY SEVEN BEATS At Playhouse West Originals Showcase Image
Erin Hadfield and Niki J. Borger

