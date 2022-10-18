Photos: Inside Family Equality's LA Impact: A Night of Heroes

On Saturday, Oct. 15, more than 400 guests gathered to celebrate Family Equality's LA Impact: A Night of Heroes and raised more than $400,000 for Family Equality's critical work on behalf of LGBTQ+ families. As anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric rises with 300+ anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced across the U.S. and attacks on the rights of LGBTQ+ families increases, the funds raised are essential to continue the battle ahead.

LA Impact: A Night of Heroes was a colorful night of superhero inspired glam, impactful stories, and powerful performances at the Paramount Studios New York Backlot.

Nina West got the party started with her song "Drag is Magic" accompanied by Los Angeles area youth from Upstage Theatre Schools. Hilarious event co hosts Alec Mapa and Melissa Peterman kept the laughs coming and the guests engaged while "accidentally" appearing on stage in matching outfits multiple times. Debby Holiday brought down the house with her powerful performance of "Help." TikTok sensation Kelechi had the crowd singing along to his song "Love Me." The presenters and performers persevered through a light rain towards the end of the evening including Cheyenne Jackson's show-stopping a cappella rendition of "A Song for You." Appearances by Gigi Gorgeous, August Getty, Dot-Marie Jones, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jamal Sims and so many more made the night even more special.

In addition to the incredible performances, the Visibility Award was presented to history-making entrepreneurs Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis. They are two of the most sought-after talents in the fashion, interior design, and entertainment industries and their visibility and representation as gay Black parents matter.

Author, podcaster, and musician Violet Augustine was honored with the Murray/Reese Family Award for Bravery.

When the state of Texas began passing dangerous laws and policies attacking the health, safety, and well-being of trans youth, Violet Augustine made the near-impossible decision to leave her home-state in search of a more affirming community for her gender-nonconforming child, Isa. In her journey, she reached out to Family Equality for support and became the catalyst behind Path2FamilyEquality, the organization's new digital resource, created by Minneapolis-based digital solutions business Clockwork.

Family Equality also honored Clockwork and its CEO, Nancy Lyons, with the inaugural Digital Impact award to recognize the development of the first iteration of the Path2FamilyEquality online resource-developed in just two short months.

Family Equality advances legal and lived equality for LGBTQ+ families, and for those who wish to form them, through building community, changing hearts and minds, and driving policy change. Family Equality believes every LGBTQ+ person should have the right and opportunity to form and sustain a loving family, regardless of who they are or where they live. Learn more at familyequality.org.