Photos: Go Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party with Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, and More

The star-studded affair, which kicked off Golden Globes weekend, took place at the Chateau Marmont and was a celebration of the magazine’s Best Performances Issue.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine, Sara Moonves, along with W’s Editor-at-Large, Lynn Hirschberg, hosted the publication’s annual Best Performances Party Friday night. The star-studded affair, which kicked off Golden Globes weekend, took place at the Chateau Marmont and was a celebration of the magazine’s Best Performances Issue. Partygoers for the must-attend event among Hollywood’s A-listers included 2024 Best Performance cover stars Margot Robbie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Nicolas Cage, and Colman Domingo, as well as W Best Performances portfolio feature stars Taraji P. Henson, Julia Garner, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and Franz Rogowski. The evening was presented by Christian Louboutin.

Check out photos from inside the event below!

Additional guests of the evening include: Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Willem Dafoe, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Kaia Gerber, Andrew Scott, Niecy Nash-Betts, Danielle Brooks, Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, Quinta Brunson, Taylour Paige, Jurnee Smollett, A.V. Rockwell, Celine Song, Todd Haynes, Benny Safdie, Addison Rae, Theo James, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello, Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller, Natasha Lyonne, James Marsden, Janicza Bravo, Emma Seligman, Molly Gordon, Abby Elliott, Ayo Edebiri, Rachel Sennott, Storm Reid, J. Smith-Cameron, Kathryn Hahn, Hannah Einbinder, Ruth E. Carter, Christian Louboutin, Derek Blasberg, Lisa Love, Laura Love, Sally Singer, Nicolas Ghesquière, Charlotte Lawrence, Storm Reid, Route Founder and CEO, Evan Walker, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, Zerina Akers, Lionel Boyce, Joseph Lee, Laura Harrier, Shameik Moore, Nick Kroll, Tallulah Willis, Ludwig Göransson, Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, Gus Wenner, Chiké Okonkwo, Pom Klementieff, Aurora James, Mitch Glazer and Kelly Lynch, Chris Black and Jason Stewart, Jeffrey and Glenne Azoff, among others.

Throughout the night, guests enjoyed specialty cocktails crafted by Casamigos Tequila and danced to a set by DJ Ross One. 

Follow @wmag on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Pinterest for more!



