Photos: First Look at the Loft Ensemble's Production of THE CONCRETE JUNGLE
The show is set to run for eight performances only.
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is set to present the fifth production of its
ninth anniversary season, The Concrete Jungle (A Chicano Horror Play) by Travyz
Santos Gatz. Directed by Mitch Rosander & Ignacio Navarro, the cast of this world
premiere will feature (in alphabetical order) Lemon Baardsen, Macedonia Bullington,
Berenice Diaz, Kathleen Guevara, Sydney Jenkins, Jordan Klomp, Matt Lorenzo, and
Alejandro Mungaray. There will be eight performances only, beginning Friday, April 8,
and running through Saturday, April 23.
Based on In the Jungle of Cities by Bertolt Brecht, the play follows Jorge Garcia after
he gets fired because a local businessman, Slink, arranges a shelf of books the way he
knew. them to be when growing up. From then on, Jorge and Slink find themselves
distracted by a metaphorical boxing match while the city and the people around them
change beyond recognition.
Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, and
sound design is by Mitch Rosander. Projection design is by Bree Pavey, properties
mistress is Natasha Renae Potts, and intimacy coordinator is Celina Surniak. Danielle
Ozymandias is education/outreach coordinator, stage manager is Silas Jean-Rox, Sarah
Nilsen serves as production manager, and Bree Pavey produces for Loft Ensemble.
3153
General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is
Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at
www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Proof of vaccination and boosters will
be required for admittance. Masks must be worn indoors at all times. Loft Ensemble is
located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.
Check out the production photos below!
L TO R: MATT LORENZO, ALEJANDRO MUNGARAY.
L TO R: MACEDONIA BULLINGTON, BERENICE DIAZ, LEMON BAARDSEN.
L TO R: MACEDONIA BULLINGTON, BERENICE DIAZ.
L TO R: MACEDONIA BULLINGTON, SYDNEY JENKINS.
L TO R: MACEDONIA BULLINGTON, MATT LORENZO.
L TO R: JORDAN KLOMP, ALEJANDRO MUNGARAY.
L TO R: ALEJANDRO MUNGARAY, LEMON BAARDSEN.
L TO R: ALEJANDRO MUNGARAY, MATT LORENZO, JORDAN KLOMP.