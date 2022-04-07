Photos: First Look at the Loft Ensemble's Production of THE CONCRETE JUNGLE

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is set to present the fifth production of its

ninth anniversary season, The Concrete Jungle (A Chicano Horror Play) by Travyz

Santos Gatz. Directed by Mitch Rosander & Ignacio Navarro, the cast of this world

premiere will feature (in alphabetical order) Lemon Baardsen, Macedonia Bullington,

Berenice Diaz, Kathleen Guevara, Sydney Jenkins, Jordan Klomp, Matt Lorenzo, and

Alejandro Mungaray. There will be eight performances only, beginning Friday, April 8,

and running through Saturday, April 23.

Based on In the Jungle of Cities by Bertolt Brecht, the play follows Jorge Garcia after

he gets fired because a local businessman, Slink, arranges a shelf of books the way he

knew. them to be when growing up. From then on, Jorge and Slink find themselves

distracted by a metaphorical boxing match while the city and the people around them

change beyond recognition.

Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, and

sound design is by Mitch Rosander. Projection design is by Bree Pavey, properties

mistress is Natasha Renae Potts, and intimacy coordinator is Celina Surniak. Danielle

Ozymandias is education/outreach coordinator, stage manager is Silas Jean-Rox, Sarah

Nilsen serves as production manager, and Bree Pavey produces for Loft Ensemble.

3153

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is

Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at

www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Proof of vaccination and boosters will

be required for admittance. Masks must be worn indoors at all times. Loft Ensemble is

located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.

Check out the production photos below!



L TO R: MATT LORENZO, ALEJANDRO MUNGARAY.