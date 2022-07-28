Photos: First Look at LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR, Now Playing at Westchester Playhouse

Kentwood Players presents LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR, a Show Biz comedy by Neil Simon, running through Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Westchester Playhouse. The production is directed by Stanley Brown and produced by Kathy Dershimer for Kentwood Players, with rights secured from Concord Theatricals. Featured in the cast in alphabetical order are Matthew Abosamra, Nathan Gebhard, Ben Lupejkis, Julia McGowan, Peter Miller, Jeremy Palmer, Lyndsay Palmer, Shawn Plunkett and Lou Saliba.

Neil Simon's hilarious and poignant memory play LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR, based on his personal experience working as a young writer for the classic 1950's comedy-variety TV series Your Show of Shows, returns to Kentwood Players in a new, energized production. Simon brings to life a vivid memoir of colorful and volatile personalities relying on their comedic talents to balance their private lives with high pressure careers. Simon's 28th play is one of his best: a blend of unforgettable characters laced with an exclusive insight into the era known as The Golden Age of Television. Join us for this perfect nostalgic getaway full of hilarity about the good old days! Please note: due to adult language, parental discretion is advised.

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available by either visiting www.kentwoodplayers.org to purchase online and book your reserved seats, emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of emails and calls and all messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please contact the box office for group rates. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning one hour prior to each performance. There will be a pay-what-you-want performance on Saturday, July 23 at 2pm only.

COVID-19 Policy: Everyone ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination and photo ID for admittance and wear a face mask while inside the building. This policy will be updated following Covid safety protocols as set by the city and county of Los Angeles.

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence due to the new Metro train station crossing. At some performances, a free parking lot located across Hindry Avenue next to the Metro tracks will be available for patrons. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

Kentwood Players is a nonprofit theatre group dedicated to enriching, educating and entertaining our community through the transformative power of live theatre while creating an environment for inspiring human potential. As a 501C3 organization, donations to Kentwood Players in any amount are always greatly appreciated and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.



For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.