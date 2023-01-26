Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At The Cast of SELLING KABUL At Ensemble Theatre Company

Selling Kabul is an Off-Broadway hit and a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) begins the new year with the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas.

SELLING KABUL begins previews on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, February 4 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, February 19, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

An Off-Broadway hit and 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, this nail-biting story of abiding family love centers on an Afghan man, Taroon (Rishan Dhamija), a former interpreter for the US military, in hiding from the Taliban in his sister Afiya's (Nitya Vidyasagar) home in Kabul, Afghanistan. As Taroon restlessly awaits news from the hospital on the birth of his first child, his family races to protect him from dangers lurking outside the apartment walls. Tension mounts as he plans his escape with his wife and infant child

"We're excited to present the California premiere of this riveting and immediate drama, which puts a human face on extraordinary global events," said ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. "As the plot carefully unfolds with increasing suspense, audience members will find themselves on the edge of their seats. We have assembled an extraordinary cast and creative team to bring this gripping script to life."

SELLING KABUL previews on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30pm & Friday, February 3 at 8:00pm, opens on Saturday, February 4 at 8:00pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, February 19, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm; with added performances on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30pm and Saturday, February 11 at 4:00pm.


Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org.




On March 4 and 5, for two performances only, the Pasadena Chorale will present the Pange Lingua Mass of Josquin Desprez. The concerts will be at the Altadena Community Church, where the intimate setting and gorgeous acoustics will play a vital role in bringing this music to life.
The Junior Fellows program is a part of the O'Neill's annual Cabaret & Performance Conference, which brings leading Cabaret artists to perform at the organization's seaside campus in Waterford, CT and provides development opportunities for up-and-coming artists.
Kristina Wong's Pulitzer Prize finalist "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord" will open at The Kirk Douglas February 15, 2023 (with previews beginning February 12th). Chay Yew directs this coproduction of Center Theatre Group and East West Players, with additional support from the Skirball Cultural Center. I managed to catch the ever-in-motion Kristina in Tempe, Arizona where she is the ASU Gammage Artist-in-Residence for three years.
Herman's Hermits featuring lead singer Peter Noone formed in Manchester in 1964 and then took the world by storm during the Beatles-inspired British Invasion era. The group's success continues internationally, with the group touring to entertain not only fans from the 1960s but their children and grandchildren as well. So when I heard Herman's Hermits was set to appear at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on January 27, I decided to speak with Peter about the group's beginning and how life on the road has kept the band going for so many years.

