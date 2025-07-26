Photos: FACE DIVIDED at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Edward Allan Baker’s Face Divided made a powerful return to the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June, delivering an electrifying and emotionally charged performance that deeply resonated with audiences and critics alike. Presented across two official Fringe Festival venues, The Actors Company and Hudson Theatres, the production earned widespread praise for its raw emotional precision, compelling narrative, and immersive atmosphere.

Produced and led by the remarkable Deborah Baum and directed by Steven C. Fisher, Face Divided featured an exceptional ensemble cast whose gripping performances brought Baker’s script to life. Set in the urgent confines of a hospital emergency room, Face Divided centers on Debbie Irons—portrayed by Baum—a mother anxiously awaiting her husband’s arrival following a traumatic incident involving their daughter. The simple premise deepens into an exploration of generational trauma and systemic failure, delivered with unfiltered humanity and precision.

A Spirit of the Fest Award judge hailed Face Divided as “a masterclass in performance on full display,” underscoring the show’s exceptional emotional clarity and ensemble synergy. Audiences also praised the evocative pre-show playlist and the 90s-inspired wardrobe and set design, which added a nostalgic layer that enriched the emotional world of the play.

Baum’s nuanced leadership—both onstage and behind the scenes—was repeatedly highlighted in reviews. Together, script, direction, and performance created one of the most raw and unforgettable productions of Hollywood Fringe 2025.



Face Divided at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025 Photo Credit: Jaden Cavalleri