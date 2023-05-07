Photos: City Year Los Angeles Hosts 12TH ANNUAL SPRING BREAK: DESTINATION EDUCATION Event

Actor, comedian, and television host Joel McHale emceed the event which featured a special musical performance by GRAMMY-nominated singer Chlöe Bailey.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 2 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' Photo 3 VIDEO: First Listen To Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

Last night, City Year Los Angeles hosted their 12th annual Spring Break: Destination Education Benefit which raised over $2.2 million to support thousands of students across L.A. thrive in school and in life. The event brought together over 900 guests - including community and business leaders, celebrities and influencers, families and AmeriCorps members for an exciting night of food, fun, and entertainment in support of education. The benefit honored Academy Award-winning actor, producer, and longtime City Year L.A. board member Octavia Spencer and Kevin Demoff, COO of the Los Angeles Rams and City Year LA board member. Actor, comedian, and television host Joel McHale emceed the event which featured a special musical performance by GRAMMY-nominated singer Chlöe Bailey, known mononymously as Chlöe.

Check out photos below!

Academy Award-Winning actor and producer Viola Davis presented Spencer with her honor in recognition of her advocacy and commitment to the thousands of children across Los Angeles public schools who benefit directly from having a City Year mentor. Super Bowl LVI Champion and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth presented Kevin Demoff with his honor in recognition of his civic leadership. Additionally, Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), and Josiah Davis, City Year AmeriCorps member, delivered special remarks.

Other highlights of the evening included a jubilant welcome by City Year AmeriCorps members, a moving video featuring City Year AmeriCorps member Sage Cuza who currently serves at her alma mater NOW Academy in Koreatown, and a powerful spoken word performance by Josiah Davis, a City Year L.A. AmeriCorps member serving at Hollenbeck Middle School in Boyle Heights.

Honorees: Octavia Spencer, Kevin Demoff

Presenters: Viola Davis, Andrew Whitworth

Musical performance by Chlöe Bailey

Emcee: Joel McHale

Special Remarks by Tony Vinciquerra and Josiah Davis, City Year AmeriCorps member

Notable attendees included: Tiffany Haddish, Collins Key, Calum Worthy, Yvette Nicole Brown, Samantha Logan, Jessica Marie Garcia, Phil Keoghan, Spencer Neville, Albert Kong, Anais Lee, Mirabelle Lee, Jakari Fraser, Bianca and Chiara D'Ambrosio, and many more.

Honorary Committee: Stephanie Allynne, Zoey Deutch, America Ferrera, Isla Fisher, Molly Gordon, Phil Keoghan, Collins Key, George Lopez, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Max Minghella, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Victoria Pedretti, Ben Platt, Justice Smith, Sebastian Stan, Kelly Marie Tran.

Host Committee: Erik Feig (Event Chair), Rich Battista (Board Co-Chair), Dwight Caines, Leslee Feldman, Jennifer Gonring, Andrew Hauptman, Hannah Minghella, Erik Moreno, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Chip Sullivan, Fernando Szew, Ali Trustman, Tony Vinciquerra.

About City Year

City Year is a trailblazing, youth-powered organization with a dual mission: expanding educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and developing diverse leaders through national service. Research shows the more time a student spends with a City Year AmeriCorps member serving as student success coach, the better the student outcomes-academically, socially, and emotionally. A public-private partnership, City Year is a proud member of AmeriCorps, operating in 29 U.S. cities with international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Today, 37,000 alums continue to lead and serve where they live and work. Learn more about City Year's six areas of impact: cityyear.la, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Photo Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Yvette Nicole Brown

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Chloe Bailey

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Viola Davis, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer, Chloe Bailey, and guest

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Octavia Spencer

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Erik Feig, Octavia Spencer, and Dr. Sandra Cano

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Chloe Bailey

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Joel McHale

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Viola Davis

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Joel McHale

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Joel McHale

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Dr. Sandra Cano

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Dr. Sandra Cano, Octavia Spencer, Vanessa Estelle Williams, Viola Davis, Yvette Nicole Brown, and guest

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Chloe Bailey

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Victoria Pedretti

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Alberto M. Carvalho and Maria Carvalho

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Kayden Koshelev

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Elijah Jones

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Dr. Sandra Cano, Dwight Caines, and Caroline Caines

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Taharka Welcome

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Rob Havenstein (C) with City Year AmeriCorps members

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Danielle Jalade

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Kevin Demoff

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Rob Havenstein, Kevin Demoff, and Andrew Whitworth

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Calum Worthy

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Julia Frys & Alexis Driscoll from Heartlyn Rae

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Reese Rush and Andrés Rigal

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Nico Greetham

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Dwight Caines and Caroline Caines

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
City Year AmeriCorps members

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Elvin Rodríguez

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Dr. Sandra Cano and Erik Moreno

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Phil Keoghan

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Rich Battista (C) and Erik Feig with City Year AmeriCorps members

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Nico Greetham and guest

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Neil Brown Jr. (R) and guest

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre
Phil Keoghan



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

VELVET JESUS, Starring Ernest Harden Jr, to Premiere On Digital This Week Photo
VELVET JESUS, Starring Ernest Harden Jr, to Premiere On Digital This Week

Velvet Jesus, the gripping semi-autobiographical story of a man's desperate journey to discover the truth about his past, will release Tuesday, May 9 globally from Breaking Glass Pictures.

Hudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE ITS SUNNY IN L.A. in June Photo
Hudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. in June

The Hudson Theatre will present a world premiere musical BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. (Especially On Skid Row).  Written and produced by Thaddeus Nagey, in the hope of creating awareness of the homeless population in Los Angeles.

Road Theatre Company & New Yorks Jewish Plays Project Present WHO BY FIRE Workshop Thi Photo
Road Theatre Company & New York's Jewish Plays Project Present WHO BY FIRE Workshop This Month

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY (Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director) in partnership with the Jewish Plays Project (David Winitsky, Artistic Director), have announced a one-night only reading presentation of 2021 National Jewish Playwriting Contest Winner, WHO BY FIRE, written by Talisa Friedman and directed by legendary casting director John Levey.  

THE CONNIE CONVERSE UNIVERSE To Play Monroe Forum At The El Portal Theatre This Month Photo
THE CONNIE CONVERSE UNIVERSE To Play Monroe Forum At The El Portal Theatre This Month

The world premiere of The Connie Converse Universe starring Hope Levy has been set for two performances only on Saturday, May 20, at 8pm, and Sunday, May 21, at 5pm, at the Monroe Forum in the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: City Year Los Angeles Hosts 12TH ANNUAL SPRING BREAK: DESTINATION EDUCATION EventPhotos: City Year Los Angeles Hosts 12TH ANNUAL SPRING BREAK: DESTINATION EDUCATION Event
Hudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. in JuneHudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. in June
Road Theatre Company & New York's Jewish Plays Project Present WHO BY FIRE Workshop This MonthRoad Theatre Company & New York's Jewish Plays Project Present WHO BY FIRE Workshop This Month
THE CONNIE CONVERSE UNIVERSE To Play Monroe Forum At The El Portal Theatre This MonthTHE CONNIE CONVERSE UNIVERSE To Play Monroe Forum At The El Portal Theatre This Month

Videos

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MOMIX: Alice
Ahmanson Theatre (5/19-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's My Son Pinocchio
Theatre 29 (5/12-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Keeper
The Actors Company (6/04-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera at the Beach
LA Opera (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cadenza | Sci-fi Thriller
The Hudson Theatres (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Salutes Harry Belafonte
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (5/15-7/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breakup Addict
The Zephyr (6/04-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU