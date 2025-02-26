Photos: BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Opens This Weekend At Open Fist Theatre Company

Performances will continue through April 6.
A new revival of the horror rock musical ‘Bat Boy’ will open this weekend at Open Fist Theatre Company in Los Angeles. See photos from the production.
Part dark humor and part horror, “Bat Boy: The Musical” was inspired by a 1992 story in a supermarket tabloid, the Weekly World News, about a half boy/half bat found in a cave in West Virginia.
Featuring a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming and music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe, “Bat Boy” is directed by Pat Towne, with music direction by Sean Paxton and chorography by Jennifer Lettellier Maples.
The ensemble includes Sandra Kate Burck, Isaac Council, Hutchins Foster, Carmella Jenkins, Bethany Koulias, Mike Lanahan, Rebecca Larsen, Amir Levy, Scott Mosensen, Ben Ranaan, Ethan Remez-Cott, Marz Richards, Beth Robbins, Robyn Roth and Grace Soens.
Performances will continue through April 6. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to openfist.org.
Photo Credit: John Dlugolecki
Ben Raanan
The Ensemble
Amir Levi, Carmella Jenkins, Beth Robbins, Michael Lanahan and Grace Soens
Bethany Koulias and Robyn Roth
Bethany Koulias and Ben Raanan
Ben Raanan
Bethany Koulias, Ben Raanan, Robyn Roth
Bethany Koulias, Ethan Remez-Cott, Ben Raanan
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
Scott Mosensen, Robyn Roth, Ben Raanan
Robyn Roth and Ben Raanan
Ben Raanan, Robyn Roth, Scott Mosensen and Bethany Koulias
The Ensemble
Ben Raanan and Bethany Koulias
Robyn Roth, Ben Raanan, Bethany Koulias and Scott Mosensen
Ben Raanan
Ben Raanan and Ensemble
Chima Rok and Ensemble
Grace Soens, Bethany Koulias, Amir Levi, Ben Raanan and Ensemble
Amir Levi and Ensemble
Videos