Photos: BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Opens This Weekend At Open Fist Theatre Company

A new revival of the horror rock musical ‘Bat Boy’ will open this weekend at Open Fist Theatre Company in Los Angeles. See photos from the production.

Part dark humor and part horror, “Bat Boy: The Musical” was inspired by a 1992 story in a supermarket tabloid, the Weekly World News, about a half boy/half bat found in a cave in West Virginia.

Featuring a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming and music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe, “Bat Boy” is directed by Pat Towne, with music direction by Sean Paxton and chorography by Jennifer Lettellier Maples.

The ensemble includes Sandra Kate Burck, Isaac Council, Hutchins Foster, Carmella Jenkins, Bethany Koulias, Mike Lanahan, Rebecca Larsen, Amir Levy, Scott Mosensen, Ben Ranaan, Ethan Remez-Cott, Marz Richards, Beth Robbins, Robyn Roth and Grace Soens.

Performances will continue through April 6. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to openfist.org.

Photo Credit: John Dlugolecki

