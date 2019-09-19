Photo Flash: Playwrights' Arena Presents LAS MUJERES DEL MAR

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena - the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights, is presenting the world premiere of LAS MUJERES DEL MAR by Janine Salinas Schoenberg, directed by Diane Rodriguez, on Saturday, September 21st, 2019, at 4 PM.

LAS MUJERES DEL MAR, starring Valentina Guerra, Adriana Sevahn Nichols, Gabriela Ortega, Dyana Ortelli, Israel López Reyes, Camila Rozo, and Eddie Ruiz, centers around three generations of women attempting to reconcile their family's past over a thirty-year journey. From the small fishing village of Puerto Azul, to the gritty streets of present day Los Angeles, Virginia, Marina, and Lupe's memories create a timeline where past and present become one.

Production Team includes: Tanya Orellana(scenic design), Mextly Couzin(lighting design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), Adam Schoenberg (original music), Matt Richter (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design). Casting Director was Raul Clayton Staggs. It will be staged managed by Christina Bryan and produced for Playwrights' Arena by Henry 'Heno' Fernandez.

Regular performances are Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM [with two Saturday 4 PM shows on Sept. 21 and Oct. 5], at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. It closes on Monday, October 14th, 2019.

Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. Student/Senior/Group Rates available. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.orgor call 800-838-3006.

Photo Credit: Kelly Stuart

Dyana Ortelli and Israel LÃ³pez Reyes

Dyana Ortelli and Adriana Sevahn Nichols hugging Gabriela Ortega

Gabriela Ortega and Adriana Sevahn Nichols

Valentina Guerra, Israel LÃ³pez Reyes, Adriana Sevahn Nichols, Dyana Ortelli, Gabriela Ortega and Camila Rozo

The Cast of LAS MUJERES DEL MAR

Eddie Ruiz and Gabriela Ortega

Adriana Sevahn Nichols (seated center) and the cast of LAS MUJERES DEL MAR

Dyana Ortelli and Eddies Ruiz





