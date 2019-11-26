Photo Flash: First Look At THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER At Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the THIRD SHOW of our 81st ANNIVERSARY SEASON - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER! We are so excited to bring back this highly requested show for the first time in five years and can't wait to share this Holiday Comedy Favorite with everyone!

The Play will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be November 29th through December 22nd with two Special "Pay What You Can" Showings at 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 27th and Thursday, December 5th. Our Ticket Prices are $27.00 (General Admission), $24.00 (Military & Seniors) and $21.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse's thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of "THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGANT EVER" and will drop you right into the middle this wonderful story of a Mother's first time directing the Christmas Pageant, a rambunctious group of kids named the Herdmanns that mixes humor with the warm tidings of the season.

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is directed by Lakewood Playhouse Managing Director, JOHN MUNN, who is looking forward to sharing this classic story, adapted from the famous novel, that mixes humor with the warm spirit of the holiday season.

The Production Features a number of New, and Returning, Local Actors including : Jefri Peters (Mother), Alex Kroeger (Father), Paris Howard (Beth), Connor Wade (Charlie), Barrett Stowe (Ralph), Audrey Stowe (Imogene), Mia Uhl (LeRoy), Olivia Burns (Ollie), Selayna Rudolph (Claude), Julianna Guzman (Gladys), Jessie Wheeler (Alice), Madonna Hanna (Mrs. Armstrong), Elaine Weaver (Mrs. Slocum), Andrea Gordon (Mrs. Clark), Christine Choate (Mrs. Clausing), Jenni Wilson (Mrs. McCarthy), Charles Babler (Fireman), Ethan Penland (Rev. Hopkins), Abbie Wachter (Maxine), Kep Kroeger (Elmer), Annabell Boisen (Angel) and Kai Korsmo (Angel).

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids--probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem - and the fun - when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on! This delightful comedy is adapted from the best-selling Young Adult book and is suitable for the entire family! Last Presented in 2014

Photo Credit: Tim Johnston

Julianna Guzman

The Herdman Kids

The Herdman Kids

Jefri Peters (grace) And The Ensemble Cast

Audrey Stowe

Jefri Peters, Alex J. Koerger And The Gossip Club

Jefri Peters And Alex J. Koerger

Jenny Wilson And Jefri Peters

Jefri Peters And The Ensemble Cast

The Ensemble Cast

Audrey Stowe

The Ensemble Cast

Julianna Guzman





