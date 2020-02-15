Photo Flash: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Comes to Groundlings Theatre

Celebrity Autobiography returns to LA to the renowned Groundlings Theater direct from a successful limited run on Broadway. This is the critically acclaimed, international smash-hit comedy (London's West End to the Sydney Opera House) where jaw-dropping, outrageous, "hard to believe they wrote them" celebrity memoirs are acted out live on-stage verbatim by other celebrities.

Created by Eugene Pack and developed with Dayle Reyfel, the show opened in New York to rave reviews and won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

The starry cast scheduled includes Scott Adsit , Will Forte, Cheryl Hines, Christopher Meloni, Laraine Newman, Eugene Pack, Jason Priestley, Dayle Reyfel, Sherri Shepherd, and Jennifer Tilly.

For more information about this show, go to celebrityautobiography.com. Reserve at groundlings.com or (323) 934-4747.





