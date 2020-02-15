Photo Flash: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Comes to Groundlings Theatre
Celebrity Autobiography returns to LA to the renowned Groundlings Theater direct from a successful limited run on Broadway. This is the critically acclaimed, international smash-hit comedy (London's West End to the Sydney Opera House) where jaw-dropping, outrageous, "hard to believe they wrote them" celebrity memoirs are acted out live on-stage verbatim by other celebrities.
Created by Eugene Pack and developed with Dayle Reyfel, the show opened in New York to rave reviews and won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.
The starry cast scheduled includes Scott Adsit , Will Forte, Cheryl Hines, Christopher Meloni, Laraine Newman, Eugene Pack, Jason Priestley, Dayle Reyfel, Sherri Shepherd, and Jennifer Tilly.
For more information about this show, go to celebrityautobiography.com. Reserve at groundlings.com or (323) 934-4747.
The cast of Celebrity Autobiography: Cheryl Hines (l.), Sherri Shepherd, Will Forte, Dayle Reyfel, Eugene Pack, Jennifer Tilly, Scott Adsit, Laraine Newman, Christopher Meloni, Jason Priestley. At Gro
Christopher Meloni, Cheryl Hines. Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, West Hollywood, 2/11/20. Photo by Lilly Lawrence.
Sherri Shepherd, Jason Priestley. Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, West Hollywood, 2/11/20. Photo by Lilly Lawrence.
Eugene Pack (l.), Jason Priestley, Christopher Meloni, Will Forte. Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, West Hollywood, 2/11/20. Photo by Lilly Lawrence.
Jennifer Tilly. Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, West Hollywood, 2/11/20/ Photo by Lilly Lawrence.
Jennifer Tilly (l.), Laraine Newman. Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, West Hollywood, 2/11/20. Photo by Lilly Lawrence.
Eugene Pack, Cheryl Hines. Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, West hOLLYWOOD, 2/11/20. Photo by Lilly Lawrence.
Eugene Pack with audience member Donna Pescow. Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, 2/11/20. Photo by Lilly Lawrence.
Eugene Pack (i.), Sherri Shepherd with audience members Phil Rosenthal and Monica Horan. Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, West Hollywood, 2/11/20. Photo by Lilly Lawrence.
Cheryl Hines (l.), Laraine Newman. Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, West Hollywood, 2/11/20. Photo by Lilly Lawrence.