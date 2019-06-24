Pepperdine Center For The Arts Announces 2019Â–2020 Season

Celebrated songwriters Rosanne Cash and Burton Cummings, American Idol winner Ruben Studdard, returning favorites Tommy Emmanueland Lea Salonga, and Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are just a few of the artists set to appear at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University during its 2019-2020 season.

Among the musicians and bands coming to Pepperdine's Malibu campus are harmonious a cappella group Naturally 7; former member of The Byrds and folk icon Chris Hillman; classical crossover string trio Simply Three; acoustic guitar legend Leo Kottke; ukulele virtuoso and songwriterTaimane; big band jazz ensemble the Phil Norman Tentet; New Orleans-inspired collaborative music experience Take Me to the River Live!; the Beatles' tribute performance Classic Albums Live; Canadian Celtic rock group Derina Harvey Band; Grammy Award-winning bluegrass groupSteep Canyon Rangers; world-renowned Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas' AMERICANO Trio; multi-genre Martin Luther King, Jr. music celebration We Shall Overcome; American indie band The Weepies and renowned vocalist Joan Osborne; and brilliant tunesmith Marc Cohn.

Los Angeles' "best dance troupe for hip-hop empowerment" (LA Weekly) Versa-Style Dance Company kicks off the season's dance and spectacle offerings, which includes thrilling multimedia dance experience Viva MOMIX and acrobatic troupe Cirque FLIP Fabrique.

The Gregg G. Juarez Stars of Stage and Screen series includes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love, and movie critics Peter Travers and David Fear's analysis of recent films in Rolling Stone Reports the Year in Movies.

The Recital Series, featuring the talents of young classical musicians, includes performances by violinist Blake Pouliot, cellist Zlatomir Fung,pianist Yi-Nuo Wang, and violinist Benjamin Baker.

The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art will feature a selection of black and white artwork from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, as well as thematic sculptures of women by Auguste Rodin, and elegant animal sculptures by Gwynn Murrill. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and one hour prior to most shows through intermission. There is no admission charge.

"It's my pleasure to announce our new season at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. Each year, we present an innovative, unique, entertaining, and diverse program of exceptional performances and museum exhibitions. The 2019-2020 season will include several returning favorites as well as many new-to-Pepperdine performances," says Rebecca Carson, Managing Director of the Center for the Arts. "I look forward to helping create magical moments our audiences will talk about for years to come!"

Tickets for all performances are available beginning Monday, June 24 by calling (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

Season subscribers (those who purchase tickets to four or more shows) are entitled to a 10 percent discount on select ticket prices.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 55,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about these and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu.

PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS 2019-2020 SEASON

Darlene Love

Sponsored by the Office of the President of Pepperdine University

Praised as "one of the greatest singers of all time," (Rolling Stone), Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love is an accomplished star of both stage and screen, having appeared in movies, TV, and on Broadway. Boasting numerous Billboard hits like "He's a Rebel," "The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "He's Sure the Boy I Love," and "Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home," Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and powerful vocals.

Thursday, September 12, 2019, 8 PM

$40-$65

Smothers Theatre

Ruben Sings Luther

An Evening of Luther Vandross Starring Ruben Studdard

Sponsored by the Office of the President of Pepperdine University

There will never be another Luther Vandross, but no other voice comes closer to his than that of Ruben Studdard-the remarkable Grammy-nominated singer who was hailed as the "next Luther" during his American Idol-winning run. With Ruben Sings Luther, Studdard pays tribute to the remarkable talent of Vandross, performing such hits as "Never Too Much," "Here and Now," "Any Love," and many more.

Saturday, September 14, 2019, 8 PM

$40-$80

Smothers Theatre

Blake Pouliot, Violin

Part of the Recital Series

Described as "one of those special talents that comes along once in a lifetime," (Toronto Star), violinist Blake Pouliot is the grand-prize winner of the 2016 Orchestra Symphonique de Montréal Manulife Competition, and has performed as soloist with the Montreal Symphony, the Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra, and Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Pouliot has been heard on national radio broadcasts both on CBC Radio-Canada and on American Public Media.

Sunday, September 15, 2019, 2 PM

$28

Raitt Recital Hall

Naturally 7

Having perfected an intriguing a cappella style it's branded "vocal play," Naturally 7 not only sings but also creates every backing instrument heard in soul, rap, rock, and folk music in one harmonious balance. The group has released six studio albums, count Michael Bublé, Herbie Hancock, and Quincy Jones among its famous fans, and has performed at the Hollywood Bowl and the Montreux Jazz, New Orleans Jazz, and Capital Jazz festivals, and more.

Friday, September 20, 2019, 8 PM

$22.50-$45

Smothers Theatre

An Evening of Stories and Songs with Chris Hillman

Featuring Herb Pedersen

Called a folk/rock icon and a national treasure, four-time Grammy nominee Chris Hillman has carved a permanent niche in the history of contemporary American music through his work with such notable bands as the Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers, and the Desert Rose Band. Alongside his longtime collaborator Herb Pedersen, Hillman chronicles his storied music career and performs hits across the folk, bluegrass, country, and rock genres.

Saturday, September 21, 2019, 8 PM

$20-$40

Smothers Theatre

Simply Three

With an infectious energy and heartfelt musicality, genre-hopping string trio Simply Three has captivated audiences worldwide with its electrifying performances. With old-school training but a new-school sound, Simply Three has perfected the art of the classical crossover with its innovative interpretations of contemporary hits by Adele, Coldplay, twenty one pilots, and more, and delivers high-octane music in one complex, thrilling performance.

Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 7:30 PM

$20-$40, $20 for youth 17 and under

Smothers Theatre

Versa-Style Dance Company

Versa-Style Dance Company is "Los Angeles' best dance troupe for hip-hop empowerment" (LA Weekly). The group's latest full-length production,ORIGINS of Hip-Hop, consists of high-energy, unadulterated hip-hop movement that will explore and push the boundaries of the origins and roots of street vernacular dances such as locking, popping, hip-hop, and krump. Audiences will gain a new appreciation for hip-hop dance culture and will be vividly immersed into the depth and beauty that unites us all.

Saturday, October 5, 2019, 8 PM

$20-$40

Smothers Theatre

Leo Kottke

Sponsored by the Law Offices of Hiepler & Hiepler

Described by the Los Angeles Times as "an American legend in the guitar world," two-time Grammy nominee Leo Kottke has set the highest standard for acoustic finger-picked guitar. Kottke's music draws on blues, jazz, and folk influences, and he's known for his innovative playing style on 6- and 12-string guitars, as well as his original interpretations of genre classics such as "June Bug," "Pamela Brown," "Julie's House," and "Jack Gets Up."

Thursday, October 10, 2019, 8 PM

$22.50-$45

Smothers Theatre

Taimane-Elemental Tour

Born and raised in Hawaii of Hapa Samoan descent, ukulele virtuoso and songwriter Taimane is renowned for both her fierce and inventive style of playing on the four-string island staple and prowess in using music and movement to paint vibrant images that elicit a deep emotional response. Come experience her beauty, grace, and passion, and see why Taimane is quickly becoming a global cultural beacon.

Thursday, October 17, 2019, 8 PM

$20-$40

Smothers Theatre

Phil Norman Tentet

The Phil Norman Tentet prides itself on preserving the essence of big band jazz and its legacy in American culture. Inspired by pioneers of the genre such as Miles Davis, as well as other smaller outfits such as the West Coast jazz bands of the fifties, the Mingus bands, and the octets of Dave Holland and David Murray, this ensemble thrills with remarkable sound and creative diversity.

Sunday, October 20, 2019, 2 PM

$20-$40

Smothers Theatre

Viva MOMIX

Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled fans in more than 22 countries and has been featured on stage, screen, and television. In an endless search for another gravity, artistic director Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props, and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish. Experience the exceptional . . . expect the unexpected!

Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 8 PM

$25-$50

Smothers Theatre

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia presents

The Rainbow Fish

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's newest original stage adaptation brings author Marcus Pfister's award-winning, colorful book The Rainbow Fish to life, along with two of the author's companion tales, Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea and Opposites. With enchanting puppetry, striking scenic effects, and evocative original music, this magical program will ignite young audiences' excitement for reading.

Recommended for children ages 4 and up.

Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11 AM & 1 PM

$18 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under

Smothers Theatre

Family Art Day

Join us for special art projects and Weisman Museum tours.

Saturday, October 26, 2019, 10 AM-1 PM

Family Art Day is free and open to the public.

Gregg G. Juarez Palm Courtyard

Take Me to the River Live!

Celebrating the Music of New Orleans

New Orleans and Louisiana reflect a stunning musical melting pot of influences from around the world. Take Me to the River New Orleans LIVE!presents the musical history, heritage, and legacy of one of our most unique cultural jewels. The show features individual and collaborative performances from a lineup packed with legendary Crescent City talent, including the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ivan and Ian Neville, George Porter, Jr., Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Lost Bayou Ramblers, and more.

Sunday, October 27, 2019, 7 PM

$27.50-$55

Smothers Theatre

Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Part of the Recital Series

Performing with a "a rich, warm tone, impeccable intonation, and [an] appreciation for dynamic shading" (Baltimore Sun), cellist Zlatomir Fung is the 1st-prize winner of the 2018 Schoenfeld International String Competition, the 2017 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, and the 2016 George Enescu International Cello Competition. He has also performed as a soloist with the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, the Santa Cruz Symphony, the Boston Pops, the Lausanne Sinfonietta, the Grand Rapids Symphony, and the New England Philharmonic, among others.

Sunday, November 24, 2019, 2 PM

$28

Raitt Recital Hall

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP

Featuring Special Guests Jim and Morning Nichols

Sponsored by the Flamminio Family & by Mary and Tom Hawkins

Two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel, one of Australia's most respected guitarists, has a repertoire that spans pop, jazz, blues, gospel, classical, flamenco, and aboriginal styles, winning him hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 8 PM

Thursday December 12, 2019, 8 PM

$25-$50

Smothers Theatre

Classic Albums Live Presents: The Beatles-Abbey Road

Sponsored by Anne Marie and Mitch Bredefeld

More than 40 years after the Beatles recorded their final studio album, Abbey Road, a handpicked collection of world-class musicians from Classic Albums Live has come together to perform the masterpiece in its entirety. Experience a cover-to-cover performance of many of the most-recognized Beatles songs, including "Something," "Come Together," and "Here Comes the Sun" from this iconic album.

Saturday, January 11, 2020, 8 PM

$25-$50

Smothers Theatre

Derina Harvey Band

Fearless front woman Derina Harvey leads this Canadian Celtic rock group, which offers a fresh take on traditional folk songs as well as its own original music. With its rocky, rhythmic undertow layered with guitars, fiddle, and topped by Derina's powerful voice, the group has earned praise for its high-energy live shows and received the People's Choice Award at the 2018 Edmonton Music Awards.

Thursday, January 16, 2020, 8 PM

$20-$40

Smothers Theatre

Steep Canyon Rangers

Grammy Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers are best known for their dynamic Americana songwriting, instrumental virtuosity, and high-energy performances. Longtime collaborators of actor/comedian and respected banjo player Steve Martin, Steep Canyon Rangers are ". . . a great mixture of today's bluegrass styles and excellent harmonies" (Bluegrass Today).

Friday, January 24, 2020, 8 PM

$22-$45

Smothers Theatre

Yi-Nuo Wang, Piano

Part of the Recital Series

Chinese pianist Yi-Nuo Wang is the 1st-prize winner of the 2018 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, as well as the 2017 Wideman International Piano Competition. Noted for the "electrifying quality in her playing" (Alessio Bax, pianist), she has also garnered top honors at the Artist Recognition Scholarship Awards Competition at NYC's International Keyboard Institute & Festival, and has performed with the Philharmonic Orchestra "Mihail Jora" of Bacau, Romania, in Italy.

Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2 PM

$28

Raitt Recital Hall

Cirque FLIP Fabrique

Cirque FLIP Fabrique, a troupe of professional circus artists at the peak of their talents, explores the awe and beauty of winter with its new showBLIZZARD. Cirque FLIP Fabrique brings audiences on a crazy, fun, poetic, and tender journey through winter and invites them to get lost in a moment of white wonder. With thrilling spectacle and breathtaking visual poetry, "after watching them perform, you may suspect that they hail from a different planet" (New York Times).

Thursday, February 6, 2020, 7:30 PM

$22-$45, $22 for youth 17 and under

Smothers Theatre

Burton Cummings

As the former lead singer of Canadian rock group The Guess Who, Burton Cummings is that rare artist who has transcended time, genres, and generations with a body of work that continues to resonate with fans both old and new. Boasting numerous hit singles, including "American Woman," "These Eyes," and "Stand Tall," his voice has been rated among the finest in rock music, and he continues at the top of his game as a performer, singer, songwriter, and recording artist second to none.

Monday, March 2, 2020, 8 PM

$40-$75

Smothers Theatre

Pablo Sáinz Villegas' AMERICANO Trio

Sponsored by Ellen and Doug Weitman

Praised as "the soul of the Spanish guitar," Pablo Sáinz Villegas has become a worldwide sensation known as this generation's great guitarist. With his "virtuosic playing characterized by irresistible exuberance" (New York Times), he is known for his passionate, emotive, and openhearted playing. Villegas performs alongside master percussionist Nacho Arimany and Latin Grammy Award-winning bassist Pedro Giraudo in an intimate evening exploring the diverse and colorful music genres that have originated on the American continents.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 8 PM

$25-$50

Smothers Theatre

Rosanne Cash

Sponsored by the Office of the President of Pepperdine University

One of the country's preeminent singer-songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums that have earned four Grammy Awards and 11 nominations, as well as 21 Top 40 hits, including 11 #1 singles. Known for her unique voice, she is acclaimed for her musical mixture of the country, folk, gospel, pop, blues, Americana, and jazz genres. Cash performs music from her latest album, She Remembers Everything, a poetic, lush, and soulful collection of songs that reckon with a flawed and fragile world.

Friday, March 6, 2020, 8 PM

$40-$65

Smothers Theatre

We Shall Overcome

A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., featuring Damien Sneed

Funding is provided by WESTAF, the Western States Arts Federation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the California Arts Council

Inspired by the words and actions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., We Shall Overcome showcases repertoire from across the African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders with interwoven spoken word from Dr. King's recorded speeches. Using a diverse ensemble of multi-genre vocalists and instrumentalists, producer and musical director Damien Sneed presents a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway, and spirituals.

Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2 PM

$27.50-$55

Smothers Theatre

Rolling Stone Reports the Year in Movies with Peter Travers and David Fear

Attention movie lovers-Rolling Stone critics Peter Travers and David Fear host a thought-provoking and engaging interactive panel discussion covering the most culturally significant films of 2019, Oscar winners and snubs, their favorite movie moments, and more!

Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 8 PM

$20-$40

Smothers Theatre

Benjamin Baker, Violin

Part of the Recital Series

Violinist Benjamin Baker demonstrates a "virtuosity, refinement, and youthful exuberance" (New York Times) in his music, which helped him win 1st prize at the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, and 3rd prize at the Michael Hill International Violin Competition in New Zealand in 2017. Baker has given recitals at festivals across Europe, including the Pärnu, Kammermusik, and Klosters festivals, and has performed as a soloist with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the English Chamber Orchestra, the National Children's Orchestra in Manchester, and more.

Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2 PM

$28

Raitt Recital Hall

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood

The Scared Scriptless Tour

Armed with only their wits, Whose Line Is It Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood have teamed up to present an evening of extraordinary live improvisational comedy. Prepare to laugh yourself senseless as these improv comedy masterminds make up original scenes, songs, and more based on audience suggestions and participation. Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter that's "consistently funny and occasionally breathtaking" (Dallas Morning News).

Friday, March 27, 2020, 7 PM & 9:30 PM

$40-$65

Smothers Theatre

The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour presents

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical)

Based on the Pigeon books by Mo Willems

Script by Mo Willems and Tom Warburton

Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Hop on board for an unforgettable ride with the Pigeon! Featuring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical) is a comedic musical adaptation of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor Award-winning Pigeon picture books, and is sure to get the audience's wings flapping.

Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Sunday, March 29, 2020, 2 PM

$18 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under

Smothers Theatre

Family Art Day

Join us for special art projects and Weisman Museum tours.

Sunday, March 29, 2020, Noon-2 PM

Family Art Day is free and open to the public.

Gregg G. Juarez Palm Courtyard

Joan Osborne/The Weepies

As American indie band the Weepies, singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steve Tannen are known for their simple yet insightful songwriting and distinctive harmonies; they have sold more than 1.5 million records with more than 54 million streams on Spotify. Multi-platinum-selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the great voices of her generation-both a commanding, passionate performer and a frank, emotionally evocative songwriter. Together, these artists join forces for an intimate evening of music.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 8 PM

$22.50-$45

Smothers Theatre

Marc Cohn

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad "Walking in Memphis," Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. A natural storyteller, he balances the exuberant with the poignant and is able to distill universal truth from his often romantic, drawn-from-life tales as "one of the honest, emotional voices [of] this decade" (Time).

Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 8 PM

$22.50-$45

Smothers Theatre

Lea Salonga

Praised around the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. Also an Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award winner, she recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island, which garnered her and the cast a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 8 PM

Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 8 PM

$25-$50

Smothers Theatre

Andrea Roberto

Parkening International Guitar Competition Gold Medalist

Every four years, some of the most astoundingly talented young classical guitarists around the world travel to Malibu for the world's preeminent guitar competition. This recital will feature the competition's Gold Medalist Andrea Roberto, who returns to Pepperdine to demonstrate the musicianship that won him this coveted title on June 1, 2019.

Date and Time TBD

$28

Raitt Recital Hall

FREDERICK R. WEISMAN MUSEUM OF ART

Open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and one hour prior to most performances through intermission.

It's All Black and White

Contemporary Art from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation

August 27-December 1, 2019

Artists turn to black and white to explore essential visual effects. These colors carry deep psychological meaning ranging from white's association with light and purity to black's connection to darkness and death. This exhibition looks at a fascinating array of contemporary art that delves into the eternal mysteries of black and white.

Rodin: Muses, Sirens, Lovers

Selections from the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Collections

January 18-March 29, 2020

Auguste Rodin (1840-1917) is considered to be the greatest sculptor since Michelangelo. This exhibition of 40 bronzes explores the complex biblical, mythical, allegorical, and secular associations surrounding the image of women. His highly expressive works capture the idea of woman as religious ideal, as patriotic symbol, and as representation of love.

Studio Art Thesis Exhibition

April 16-May 2, 2020

This exhibition showcases art by the seniors graduating from Seaver College's Studio Art program.

Gwynn Murrill: Animal Nature

May 16-July 26, 2020

Gwynn Murrill's elegant animal sculptures strike a balance between abstraction and realism. This exhibition features early works from the 1970s sculpted from wood, combined with more recent work made in bronze. Her smooth, streamlined forms convey a timeless serenity that captures the inner essence of each creature.

Major exhibitions are held in the Gregg G. Juarez Gallery and Ron Wilson Designer Gallery in the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art. Funding for all exhibitions is provided by the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation. No admission charge. Museum office: 310.506.7257

arts.pepperdine.edu/museum





