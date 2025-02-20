Pasadena Playhouse To Present A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pasadena Playhouse has announced A Doll's House, Part 2, by Lucas Hnath, as the final mainstage production of the 2025 season.

“On the eve of our historic theater's centennial, we have been engaging all season long with what it means to be a classic. From Cyrano to La Cage Aux Folles to Topdog/Underdog, we have explored classic works with a contemporary lens. Our 2025 season concludes with the return of one of the most iconic characters ever created for the stage, Lucas Hnath's brilliant sequel to one of the most iconic plays ever written.”

Nora's back—15 years after walking out on her family—ready to confront the fallout of her iconic escape. Bold, satisfying, and packed with razor-sharp twists, Lucas Hnath's Tony-nominated play dives into the messy reality of what it means to be a woman living on your own terms. It's complicated. It's witty. And it's happening at Pasadena Playhouse. Get your tickets for A Doll's House, Part 2 and don't miss this audacious sequel 138 years after Ibsen's classic.

A Doll's House, Part 2 will be directed by Jennifer Chang, whose many directorial credits include Primary Trust (Barrington Stage – Berkshire Theatre Critics Circle Award Outstanding Direction, TheaterWorks Hartford), King of the Yees (Signature Theatre DC, Helen Hayes nomination Best Production), and On Gold Mountain (LA Opera).

Casting and additional creative team to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for A Doll's House, Part 2 starting at $40 will go on sale Friday, February 28. More information is available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the Box Office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

