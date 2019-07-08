Paolo Bortolameolli Named LA Phil Associate Conductor

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announces the promotion of Assistant Conductor Paolo Bortolameolli to Associate Conductor of the LA Phil for a one-year term, extending his current contract through the 2019/20 season. His new title becomes effective this summer.

Bortolameolli began his relationship with the LA Phil as a Dudamel Conducting Fellow in the 2016/17 season and became Assistant Conductor at the beginning of the 2017/18 season. As Associate Conductor, he gains greater conducting responsibilities, while continuing to serve as the cover conductor for Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and guest conductors throughout the orchestra's subscription season and on tour.

Bortolameolli debuted with the LA Phil in a Toyota Symphonies for Youth Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall in February of 2017, and made his Hollywood Bowl debut in August of 2018. During his time as Assistant Conductor, he has led several subscription and non-subscription programs, including a Symphony for Schools program featuring the music of Michael Giacchino and an all-jazz Green Umbrella program. He also appeared before an international television audience of millions at the 2019 Rose Parade, when he conducted members of the LA Phil and Kaiser physician-musicians on a float that resulted from a partnership between Kaiser Permanente and the LA Phil.

Bortolameolli recently conducted Meredith Monk's ATLAS at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and will make his second appearance at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, July 11, 2019, leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Siudy Flamenco Dance Theatre in a Spanish-themed program. The Hollywood Bowl program will be livestreamed on LA Phil's YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zq0_u191fYs, beginning at 8pm PDT.

Bortolameolli said of his promotion, "Serving as both a Dudamel Fellow and Assistant Conductor for the Los Angeles Philharmonic has afforded me tremendous growth, both personally and professionally. I'm very grateful to be able to build upon this invaluable experience, and continue this journey with such an esteemed orchestra." Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel said of Bortolameolli's appointment, "Since the first time I saw him conduct, Paolo's talents have been both obvious and impressive. I have enjoyed watching him grow in our conducting fellowship program and as our Assistant Conductor, and now we feel fortunate that he will continue in the role of Associate Conductor."

In addition to his title with the LA Phil, Bortolameolli is also Guest Conductor-in-Residence of the Orchestra of the Americas. His upcoming season includes performances with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl and Walt Disney Concert Hall, as well as appearances with the Houston, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Vancouver symphonies. He will also tour with the Orchestra della Toscana (Florence), the Gulbenkian Orchestra (Lisbon), and the Orchestra of the Americas (Mexico). In addition, he will make his debut with the Hong Kong Philharmonic to conduct Mahler's Das Lied von der Erde in a production that premiered at Walt Disney Concert Hall in April 2018.

Bortolameolli holds a Master of Music degree in Orchestral Conducting from the Yale School of Music (Shinik Hahm, 2013) and a Graduate Performance Diploma from the Peabody Institute (2015), where he studied under the guidance of Gustav Meier and Markand Thakar. He graduated from the Arts Faculty of the University of Chile (David del Pino Klinge, 2011) and from the Universidad Católica de Chile, where he studied piano with Professor Frida Conn.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You