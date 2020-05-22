Pam Levin Will Perform TALES OF MODERN MOTHERHOOD: PART 2 GENDER & IDENTITY Live From the Whitefire Theatre

Welcome to the modern world of parenting. This is the story of a loving parent whose 5-year-old, plays with boys, dresses like a boy, and now at age 8 is ready to commit to being a boy. It's the journey of a parent trying to uncover the gender that fits her kid best, while navigating these uncharted waters with zero tools in her tool belt! This is a continuation of the original "TALES OF MODERN MOTHERHOOD", focusing on the lunacy, fear, labelling and unconditional love, however, you do NOT have to have seen "part 1" to appreciate this NEW chapter. This is an extremely personal, funny, challenging, honest and hopeful story about the human condition.

On Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 7 p.m. Pam Levin will perform her highly acclaimed one-woman tour-de-force, Tales of Modern Motherhood: Part 2 Gender and Identity This sh*t just TRANS...formed as part of BEST OF THE FEST LIVESTREAM from the Whitefire Theatre.

Award Winning, solo performer Pam Levin has been performing one-woman shows for the past 22 years.

Pam is thrilled to have been chosen by the Whitefire Annual Solofest as part of "BEST OF THE FEST". This is the largest one-person-show festival on the West Coast. At last year's festival, she did something that had never been done before. She performed 3 completely DIFFERERT one-woman shows over the course of the 2 ½ month festival. She toured all over the world, off and on, for six years with the show, The Quiet Room, in which she won an ADA Award in Los Angeles for "Best Solo Production". She also had the pleasure of performing the hilarious, raunchy comedy, In My Own X-Rated Words, written by Fredrica Duke, to SOLD-OUT runs in LA, as well as the Big Apple. Pam's 3rd piece, which was actually first in line at last year's festival, was her own solo piece, which she crafted in Terrie Silverman's Solo Master Class in LA. called, Tales of Modern Motherhood...This Sh*t Just Got Real". It made its East Coast Premiere fall of 2017, OFF-BROADWAY at the United Solo Festival in New York City where she had two sold-out shows and was invited back for an encore performance. It had sold-out runs at both The Santa Monica Playhouse and The Whitefire Theater, where she was asked to HEADLINE Solofest in 2018.

This past fall, Pam performed this NEW chapter of "Tales of Modern Motherhood, part 2 (Gender & Identity) OFF-BROADWAY at the United Solo Festival and was just accepted to perform at the United Solo Festival in LONDON this September in the West End...of course depending on restrictions due to the pandemic.

Pam is a recurring performer with the storytelling series EXPRESSING MOTHERHOOD. She is currently in post-production on the new web series, "The Misadventures of ...". As well as, the feature film, "Princess of the Row."

Pam has narrated over a dozen children's audio books on the website, babysbrilliant.com. and is a proud mother of 2 amazing kids, Bella & Darby and the bride of her Romeo, Brett. For information about her plays and more updates, please visit her website at: talesofmodernmotherhood.com.

WHERE: LIVESTREAM from Whitefire Theatre (13500 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, 91423)

WHEN: Saturday, July 18th at 7 p.m.

HOW: Online Event Tickets are $15.99 and available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tales-of-modern-motherhood-part-2-gender-and-identitythis-sht-just-transformed-tickets-105293864784?aff=ebdssbeac

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You