Pageant Of The Masters to Hold Open Casting Call For Volunteers Of All Ages

Can you stand still for 90 seconds? Do you enjoy art, theater and music? Perfect - you could be a volunteer for the 2024 Pageant of the Masters!

The Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach, California, is hosting an Open Casting Call from January 5 to 7, 2024, in search of volunteers for next summer's show, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion. Adding to the excitement of this year's casting call, everyone that signs up to volunteer during the event will be entered into a special drawing for two tickets to Disneyland Park. To learn more, visit www.foapom.com/volunteer.

Volunteers of all ages and sizes are needed to be cast members and strike a pose in the world's most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No prior theater experience necessary; individuals ages 5 and up are welcome. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun. In addition to onstage roles, volunteers are needed for many crucial roles backstage including wardrobe, makeup, headdress, as well as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers.

The Open Casting Call will be held backstage at the Pageant of the Masters on the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA during the following dates and times:

Friday, January 5 from 7 - 9pm

Saturday, January 6 from 7 - 9pm

Sunday, January 7 from 2 - 5pm

It takes over 500 volunteers, both onstage and behind-the-scenes, to put on the Pageant production each summer. "Volunteers are the heart and soul of our show,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts Marketing/PR Director. "Their dedication and passion are the driving forces behind the magic we create, turning each production into a masterpiece. Without our volunteers, the Pageant would not be possible.”

During the Casting Call, individuals can expect to have their measurements taken as well as their photo, while enjoying refreshments and light bites. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the Pageant's creative and technical staff, as well as get a sneak peek at the artwork that will be re-created in this summer's show.

Higuchi added, “Volunteer at the Pageant and be part of something extraordinary. Not only is it a great way to spend your summer with family and friends, but also, by volunteering for the Pageant, students can earn credit towards community service requirements.”

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters production À La Mode: The Art of Fashion will run nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024. Tickets start at $45 per person. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. It produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract over 200,000 visitors each year.