Gay Men’s Chorus Of Los Angeles To Present AND THE BEAT GOES ON At Saban Theatre

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The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will present AND THE BEAT GOES ON at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on March 21 and March 22. The Spring 2026 concert will feature guest artists Melvin Robert and Nicole Heaston. The program will celebrate American classics from R&B, Motown, gospel, and musical theatre.

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will present its Spring 2026 concert AND THE BEAT GOES ON this weekend at the Saban Theatre.

The performances will take place Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m., under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Ernest H. Harrison.

The program will feature guest artists Melvin Robert and Nicole Heaston. Robert previously performed with the chorus from 2013 to 2018 before becoming a television host and correspondent, while Heaston regularly performs with Los Angeles Opera.

The concert will celebrate American musical traditions, drawing from gospel, R&B, Motown, and Broadway. The program will include music associated with artists such as Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, and Gladys Knight, along with selections from stage musicals including DREAMGIRLS and THE WIZ.

Executive Director and Producer Lou Spisto said the concert will highlight a wide range of American musical styles. “We will perform songs across a continuum of the most authentically American music written and performed, and the Chorus is eager to show what it can do with many genres,” he said.

Ahead of the concert, Josh Groban released a new recording of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” featuring GMCLA singers. The track appears on Groban’s upcoming album Cinematic, which will be released May 8 through Reprise Records.

Ticket Information

Tickets for AND THE BEAT GOES ON are available through GMCLA’s website.