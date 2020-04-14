Pacific Symphony's 2020-21 Pops Season Announced

Pacific Symphony announces its highly anticipated 2020-21 Pops series underwritten by the Sharon J. and Thomas E. Malloy Family, featuring seven not-to-be-missed concerts that include romance, Broadway, nostalgia, festive holiday cheer and classic rock-all enhanced by the "Hollywood" sound of the orchestra.

The season opens with "An Intimate Evening with David Foster | Hitman Tour" (Nov. 6-7). The stellar Pops season continues with "Midtown Men Holiday" (Dec. 18-19), "An Evening with Katherine Jenkins" (Feb. 19-20, 2021), "Boz Scaggs" (March 5-6, 2021), "Cirque de la Symphonie" (April 19-20, 2021), "ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA" (May 14-15, 2021) and culminating in a grand finale presenting "Blockbuster Broadway!" (June 4-5, 2021). Pacific Symphony's 2020-21 Pops series is sponsored by Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel; PBS SoCal; and K-Earth 101 Radio.

All concerts begin at 8 p.m. and take place in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Hall, Costa Mesa. Available for purchase at this time are seven-concert Pops subscriptions starting at $245 and a Pops Choose Your Own four-concert package beginning at $140.

Single tickets go on sale Aug. 16. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/Pops.





