PHOENIX, a One-Act Scientific Thriller, Comes to The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Phoenix, A one-act scientific thriller, will be apart of The Hollywood Fringe Festival this June. Performances begin on June 9, and the show runs through June 25. Performances take place at the Activist Kitchen, 669 N. Heliotrope Dr, Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are $15.

In an underground laboratory somewhere in Arizona in the not-too-distant future, Cameron and Marie race to find a cure for a super-flu that's already killed most of the world. Will they get the serum to the President in time? Or will they all perish?

This will be the world premiere of Phoenix, a one-act scientific thriller by Scott Fivelson. Starring BoJesse Christopher (from the original, iconic Point Break), Chelsea Debo (Separation), Mark Hatfield, James McCoy, and Kimberlee Kidd. Directed by Katie Skoien.

Come experience the apocalyptic suspense of Phoenix at The Activist Kitchen in East Hollywood as part of The Hollywood Fringe Festival.

