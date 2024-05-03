One Woman Musical SAM to Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare for an unparalleled theatrical experience with “SAM”, a one-woman musical that defies conventions and captivates audiences with its blend of existential comedy, showbiz satire, and meta musical numbers. Join Sam Labrecque, a seasoned actor, singer, and comedian, on a voyage through her career featuring the eclectic voices in her head. Through an inspiring exploration of identity, “SAM” unveils the raw struggles of a pre-successful career as an actor, taking you beyond the glitz of Hollywood. “SAM” opens June 6th for nine performances at the Broadwater Studio.

Appealing to fans of “La La Land”, “Schmigadoon!”, and Bo Burnham's “Inside”, “SAM” delights with its meta narrative, blending improv, parody, stand-up comedy, and original music. Experience Sam's journey through the entertainment industry, from uproarious laughter to poignant introspection. With over two decades in the business, the star of “SAM” brings authenticity and depth to her portrayal of internal and external battles faced throughout her time in Hollywood.

More than a musical, "SAM" celebrates resilience, creativity, and the pursuit of authenticity in an industry often defined by its superficiality. Featuring interactive elements, “SAM” promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave you laughing, pondering, and cheering for more.

WHERE: The Broadwater Studio - 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES::

Thursday | June 6th @ 6:30pm (Preview)

Monday | June 10th @ 8pm (Preview)

Friday | June 14th @ 7pm (Opening Night)

Sunday | June 16th @ 12:30pm

Wednesday | June 19th @ 6:30pm

Saturday | June 22nd @7:30pm

Sunday | June 23rd @ 11:00am

Saturday | June 29th @ 2:00pm

Sunday | June 30th @ 8:00pm (Closing Night)

Starring: Sam Labrecque

Composer: Edith Mudge

Produced by: Samskape Productions Inc.



TICKET INFO: $15.00 - The Hollywood Fringe Festival - sam

Admission age: 13+;(some profanity use for comedic effect); Running time 45 minutes

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM:

Sam Labrecque (Actor, Writer & Lyricist, Director, Producer) Sam's journey in the entertainment industry began at the age of 5 when her first director, Gloria Watts, recognized her talent and cast her in numerous youth theatre musicals, defying gender norms with comedic roles. Fast forward 20 years, Sam discovers her non-binary identity, believing Gloria had known all along. Opting for a serving job over college, Sam spent her adulthood exploring various creative avenues, from performing on stage and screen to working behind the scenes and founding her production company, SamSkape Productions Inc.

Despite claiming she lacked time to hone her skills, Sam eventually wrote, produced, and starred in SamSkape's debut film, "Trying," showcasing a team of thirty and an all-woman crew. Trained in acting, improvisation, and singing, Sam is now developing a semi-autobiographical TV series combining elements of "Trying" and her solo stage show, "SAM.”

Edith Mudge (Composer) Edith “Emmy” Mudge is a Los Angeles-based composer, songwriter, producer, orchestrator, and music editor. Her music can be found in thousands of TV episodes and films, including Booksmart, Saturday Night Live, Sam Labrecque's 2021 short Trying, and – almost guaranteed – your guilty pleasure reality show. She worked as an assistant at Hans Zimmer's Remote Control Productions and Bleeding Fingers for 3 years, composed in-house at Jingle Punks for 2 years, and has been a freelancer since 2019, often as a lead orchestrator at Joy Music House. She recently returned from a songwriting camp with Ben Folds, and is thrilled to return to live performance after a decade in windowless rooms.

