OKLAHOMA! National Tour is Coming to the Ahmanson Theatre in September

Center Theatre Group will present the Los Angeles premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "OKLAHOMA!" directed by Daniel Fish at the Ahmanson Theatre from September 13 through October 16, 2022. "OKLAHOMA!" will open Thursday, September 15, 2022. The tour will mark the first time a First-Class Equity production of "OKLAHOMA!" has toured North America in more than 40 years.

This is "OKLAHOMA!" as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century, and the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, provocative, and probing, this acclaimed production of "OKLAHOMA!" tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this "OKLAHOMA!" allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

"This production shocked me and moved me," raves Frank Rich of New York Magazine. "This is the 'OKLAHOMA!' that was there all along." The Daily Beast raves, "Forget your traditional idea of 'OKLAHOMA!' Daniel Fish's daring, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is different - brilliantly so."

"OKLAHOMA!" features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille.

"Every element of this production looks, sounds and feels like America today - and we're delighted to announce a cast of remarkable storytellers that represent the rich, diverse community of our country," said producer Eva Price.

The cast includes Sasha Hutchings ("Oklahoma!" Broadway, original Broadway cast of "Hamilton") as Laurey Williams and Sean Grandillo (Deaf West's "Spring Awakening") as Curly McLain, joined by Christopher Bannow ("Oklahoma!" Broadway) as Jud Fry, Sis ("Pose") as Ado Annie Carnes, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman ("Oklahoma!" Bard Summerscape) as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh ("Falsettos," "Company," "Oklahoma!" National Tour in 1981) as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow ("The New One") as Gertie Cummings, Mauricio Lozano as Mike and Ugo Chukwu ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Cord Elam. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) and Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer) also reprise their roles from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood, Jordan Wynn, and Minga Prather join the cast as understudies.

The revival's creative team includes John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations/Arrangements) Nathan Koci (Music Supervision) and Andy Collopy (Music Direction), with casting by Taylor Williams and Borna Barzin. Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design) and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design) round out the creative team. The production stage management team includes Andrew Bacigalupo, Rachael Wilkin, and Jordan Wynn.

Initially announced as a limited engagement, "OKLAHOMA!" was extended due to popular demand at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. The musical played to sold out crowds on Broadway, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations. "OKLAHOMA!" officially opened April 7, 2019 after beginning preview performances March 19, and played its final Broadway performance on January 19, 2020.

In Todd S. Purdum's definitive "Some Enchanted Evenings," Purdum quotes Julie Andrews about Rodgers and Hammerstein. "They thought big, and wrote about important, and quite often uncomfortable themes." Quoting Rodgers himself from his memoir, "If a composer is to reach his audience emotionally, and surely that's what theatre music is all about, he must reach the people through sounds they can relate to."

In the liner notes for the cast recording of this new "Oklahoma!," Ted Chapin, President of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization while this "Oklahoma!" was developed, wrote "The new musical arrangements both honored the production and the composer ... that should be the role of those of us tasked with being custodians of copyrights as extraordinary as those left by Rodgers and Hammerstein: to help creative artists both achieve what they are after and yet provide whatever wisdom we have acquired to looking after these properties for years ... in the hands of Daniel Fish here is 'Oklahoma!' for the new century."

"OKLAHOMA!" is produced by Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann's Warehouse and Tamar Climan.

This production of "OKLAHOMA!" was first presented at Bard Summerscape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. This production was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the five Associate Artistic Directors, Luis Alfaro, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

For the time being, we will continue to require masks at of our venues. This is consistent with the commitments we have made with our artists, staff and audiences to ensure their safety. Please note that Los Angeles County has not lifted the mask mandate on County buildings. While full vaccination and booster shots are no longer required, they are strongly recommended.

Please note that these health and safety measures are subject to change, at Center Theatre Group's sole discretion and based on evolving health and safety guidance and conditions. We will continue working closely with The Music Center and L.A. County officials to ensure they are following all applicable health and safety protocols. For more details, please visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Safety.

Bank of America is Center Theatre Group's 2021 - 2022 Season Sponsor. Bank of America believes in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, to educate and enrich societies, and to create greater cultural understanding. For more than 20 years, the company has supported Center Theatre Group's innovative Education and Community Partnerships programs as well as world-class productions. Bank of America is also an instrumental supporter in accelerating Center Theatre Group's commitment to becoming an anti-racist, equitable, diverse, and inclusive organization.

American Express is the official credit card for Center Theatre Group and the presenting sponsor of the Digital Stage.

Tickets for "OKLAHOMA!" are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

BIOS:

Sasha Hutchings (Laurey Williams). She/her. Hutchings recently appeared on Broadway as Laurey Williams in "Oklahoma!," winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Hutchings is an original cast member of "Hamilton" and can be seen in the "Hamilton" film on Disney+. Additional Broadway credits include "My Fair Lady," "Rocky," "Motown" and "Memphis." Hutchings appears as Hope on the premiere season of "Run The World" currently streaming on Starz. Her additional TV credits include Paula Kelly on "Fosse/Verdon", "The Bold Type", "Jessica Jones", "Master of None", "Blue Bloods", "The Dangerous Book for Boys" and "SMASH." Hutchings is an associate with Pink Cornrows, a social impact firm focused on making equity real. She is also a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a B.P.A. in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Sean Grandillo (Curly McLain). He/him. Grandillo appeared on Broadway in Deaf West Theater's "Spring Awakening." Selected television appearances include MTV's "Scream," "The Real O'Neals," "RISE," "Law and Order: SVU" and "Blue Bloods." Ithaca College alumni.

Christopher Bannow (Jud Fry). He/him. Bannow is an actor who is definitely not famous but nevertheless wants to keep telling stories. Broadway, West End, Off-Broadway, Regional. Training at Boston University and the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale.

SIS (Ado Annie Carnes). She/her. Sis is an Actress, Activist and Sister to the people. You can watch her on "Pose" S3 and "The Last O.G" S4. Follow her on IG @ucancallmesis to learn more.

Hennessy Winkler (Will Parker). He/him. This is Hennessy's first Broadway tour and he's grateful to be part of this company. Recent credits include "DNA" at La Jolla Playhouse and Nicolas in the new musical, "Far From Canterbury." Reps: Ann Thomas, ATB and Tony Cloer.

BENJ MIRMAN (Ali Hakim). He/him. Benj is thrilled to be back with "Oklahoma!" after appearing in the original Bard Summerscape production. B.F.A.: NYU. @benjmirman

Barbara Walsh (Aunt Eller). She/her. Broadway: "Falsettos" (Tony, Drama Desk nominations, LA Ovation Award), "Company" (Drama Desk nomination), "Hairspray," "Big," "Blood Brothers," "Nine," "Rock and Roll!," "The First 5000 Years." Off Broadway: "Macbeth" (CSC), "Summer and Smoke" (CSC and Transport Group) TV: "Law & Order," "Madam Secretary."

Hannah Solow (Gertie Cummings, u/s Ado Annie, u/s Aunt Eller). She/her. National tour debut. A comedian and writer, Hannah has performed in every basement in New York. B.F.A.: NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Recently seen on Disney+'s "The Big Fib." @babymcgoo, hannahsolow.com

MAURICIO LOZANO (Mike, u/s Jud Fry, Cord Elam, Andrew Carnes). He/him. Mauricio Lozano is a North Carolina native making his Broadway national tour debut.

Ugo Chukwu (Cord Elam, u/s Andrew Carnes). He/him. Chukwu is a performer from the Bronx. He was last seen in "What To Send Up When It Goes Down" at BAM and Playwrights Horizon. He also is a Teaching Artist with New Victory and Opening Act. Ugochukwuactor.com

Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes). He/him. Broadway: Tony Winning revival of "Oklahoma!" Off-B'way: "Plaza Suite," "The Tempest," "Passion of Dracula," "Richard III," "Waiting For Godot," "Misanthrope." Reg'l: "Native Gardens," "All The Way," "Three Musketeers," "The Christians," "Henry V," "Christmas Carol," "Macbeth." TV: "Divorce," "ABC 20/20."

Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer). She/her. Known for the Dream Ballet in Rodgers & Hammerstein's "OKLAHOMA!" Award winning soloist Gabrielle Hamilton returns to Broadway with the purpose of expanding her beliefs by influencing the mindset of the world to change through her creative doings.

Gillian Hassert (u/s Aunt Eller, u/s Gertie Cummings). She/her. Regional: "Hunchback," "Kinky Boots" (Fulton Theatre); "Grease" (MSMT) Nat'l Tour: "Fame." TV: "New Amsterdam, "Younger." Lincoln Center debut with "Women Warriors: The Voices of Change." Education: Carnegie Mellon. gillianhassert.com

Cameron Anika Hill (u/s Laurey Williams, u/s Lead Dancer). She/her. New Jersey native. Broadway: "Dear Evan Hansen." National Tour: "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical." Regional: The MUNY, PCLO, MT Wichita, WBT. CCM2016. @cameronanika

Hunter Hoffman (u/s Curly McLain, u/s Jud Fry, u/s Will Parker, u/s Ali Hakim, u/s Mike). He/him. Broadway: "Sweat." Select Theatre: "Sweat" (Public Theatre Mobile Unit National), "Troilus & Cressida" (NYSF), "The Last Match," (B Street Theatre), "Clarkston" (BCT). Original music on all streaming platforms under "The Lost Wayne." B.A. Principia College. Graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse.

Scott Redmond (u/s Curly McLain, u/s Ali Hakim, u/s Will Parker, u/s Cord Elam, u/s Mike). He/him. Touring debut! Credits: "Ride the Cyclone" (Alliance Theatre, Original Cast Recording), "Freedom Riders" (NYMF), "Shrek" (Connecticut Repertory Theatre). Current workshop: "Once Bitten." TV: "After Forever" (Amazon). B.F.A. Acting, UConn. scottredmondactor.com. @notscottredmond

Gwynne Wood (u/s Laurey Williams, u/s Ado Annie, u/s Gertie Cummings). She/they. Thrilled to join the company of "Oklahoma!" for their first national tour. Boston Conservatory B.F.A. 2018 graduate with an emphasis in Directing. IG: @gwynnelaurel

Jordan Wynn (Alternate Lead Dancer, Dance Captain). She/her. NYU Tisch Dance, B.F.A. '21. She has performed in "Oklahoma!" Off-Broadway, for EDM artist KSHMR and has been Rehearsal Director for Shamel Pitts and Rena Butler.

MINGA PRATHER (Alternate Lead Dancer). She/her. Minga is thrilled to be joining the cast of Oklahoma! A Dallas native, Prather is a 2014 YoungArts Winner in Modern Dance. Credits: The Metropolitan Opera, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Mark Morris Dance Group. Ailey/Fordham B.F.A.