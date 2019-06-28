OCPA Presents Three New Plays In Newport Beach July 13

The Orange County Playwrights Alliance travels to Newport Theatre Arts Center - Newport Beach's beautiful "theatre on the cliff" - for its July new play event, presenting staged readings of three new one-act plays that all concern the possibility of a "second chance."

Getting Another Chance

Written & directed by John FranceschiniFeaturing Paul Burt, Lily Edwards and Ronni LaskyDown on his luck, a former British music hall star befriends a troubled unwed mother in the park.

Faulty Memoiry

Written by Eric Eberwein | Directed by Nakisa Aschtiani

Featuring Amy Lipsey and Regina Niles

It's time for Patricia to atone for the "memoir" that made her a literary sensation.

Riding the StormWritten & directed by Pattric Walker

Featuring Lauren Mitchell, Lisa Renee, Eric Schiffer and Barb TurinoThree wives of pilots on a dangerous mission express secrets and fears, and together learn to be what it means to be a woman, whether vulnerable or strong.

OCPA began in 1995 when students in South Coast Repertory's Advanced Playwriting Workshop conceived the idea to create a self-sustaining playwrights' organization. OC theatre has changed since then, and we are proud to be a part of that change.

Since 1979, the Newport Theatre Arts Center (NTAC) has been providing affordable, high-quality plays in the finest community theater in Orange County. Each NTAC season (September through July) consists of five shows from different genres. In addition, NTAC engages youth in community theater through a summer production and celebrates the holidays with a December holiday show.

714-902-5716 reservations and information. See you there!

www.ocplaywrights.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You