Nosotros To Present A Panel For Brazilian Filmmakers In WE THE LATIN At Soho House In Dtla

Nosotros, the oldest Latino arts advocacy organization in the U.S., is proud to announce We The Latin, a panel & screening event at The Soho House aimed at uniting the diverse Latino community through inclusive dialogue and storytelling. We The Latin will feature a panel with casting director Alan Luna and actors Laura Patalano and Gadiel Del Orbe, highlighting their unique experiences and perspectives within the broader Latin community.

The panel will be hosted by Brazilian Filmmaker Thales Corrêa: “Within our Latin community, some groups are often sidelined due to various subdivisions - language, nationality, cultural backgrounds, and even skin color. There is a pressing need to unite as a singular Latin entity, embracing and celebrating our differences. We The Latin seeks to bridge these gaps and foster a sense of unity by showcasing the power of collaboration and shared experiences” said Corrêa, Director of the Doggy Bank tv series now streaming on Prime Video.

“Language has been one of the factors contributing to the separation between Brazilians and other Spanish-speaking Latino communities. By inviting Brazilian filmmakers to share their stories and insights, we aim to break down these barriers and promote a more inclusive understanding of what it means to be Latino” said Joel M. Gonzales, President of Nosotros.

The panel discussion will delve into the incredible strength that arises from unity within our diverse Latin community. The Brazilian filmmakers, alongside other esteemed panelists, will explore topics such as their personal journeys in the film industry, the challenges they have faced, and the successes they have achieved. By highlighting the commonalities that bind the Latino community, they hope to inspire collaboration and foster a greater sense of community among attendees.

We The Latin will take place on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at The Soho House in Downtown Los Angeles. This event is open to filmmakers, artists, industry professionals, community members, and anyone interested in promoting unity within the Latin community. Admission is free; however, due to limited capacity, attendees should register at wethelatin.com to be considered for a spot. Early sign-ups are advised.

In addition to the panel discussion, the event will feature an introduction by Director and host Thales Corrêa, who will present his tv series comedy Doggy Bank: When a goofy slacker starts babysitting a millionaire's pampered pooch, he's thrown into a world of bizarre incidents that turns his dead-end existence around.

A closing presentation will summarize the key takeaways from the panel discussion, inspiring attendees to actively contribute to a more inclusive and united Latin community.