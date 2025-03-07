Nominees Announced for 2025 OCTG Theatre Awards

Productions of Jane Austen's Emma, the Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Mother F*cker with the Hat, and Sweeney Todd lead the pack.
On Saturday, February 22, 2025, during the OC Theatre Guild's membership meeting, the nominees for the fourth annual OCTG Theatre Awards were officially announced.
The awards ceremony, where winners will be revealed, is scheduled for the evening of Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Directed by Guild Board Secretary Shinshin Yuder Tsai, this year's show continues the tradition of celebrating the vibrant and diverse achievements of the theatre community. Tickets will be available at www.octheatreguild.org/octg-awards on March 10, 2025.
Awards Coordinator and Guild Vice-President Kristin Campbell Coyne remarked, “The OCTG Theatre Awards program continues to grow in incredible ways. This year, we've seen 121 nominations across 21 categories, with 46 productions submitted for adjudication. The gender-neutral performance categories maintain double the nominees and two winners each.” Twenty organizations participated, with 62 voters from various theatre disciplines determining the results. All votes were audited by accounting firm Numbers South West Inc to ensure accuracy.
This year's nominees highlight standout productions. Leading the nominations is Chance Theater, recognized for "Jane Austen's Emma, the Musical," "Sweeney Todd," and "Alma." The Wayward Artist also earned multiple nominations for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and "The Mother F*cker with the Hat." Curtis Theatre garnered several nominations for "Once" and "Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life,” which was co-produced with Begins and Ends with ‘A' Productions. Other companies, including Costa Mesa Playhouse, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players, The Larking House, and J Stage, also showcased their creative excellence with celebrated works.
A detailed list of nominees is included below and can also be found on the Guild's website.
The OC Theatre Guild launched its awards program in 2020 to celebrate excellence in Orange County theatre. “Every year our volunteer voters see so much incredible work, each season is really a labor of love by them,” said Awards Coordinator and Guild Board Member Katie Chidester. “Between annual applications, training, and numerous production assignments, they put a tremendous amount of work in because they believe in creativity and talent in our region.”
To submit a show for adjudication or apply to become a voter for next year's OCTG Theatre Awards, visit www.octheatreguild.org/octg-awards.
OC Theatre Guild was founded in 2015 and officially organized in 2019 as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 to serve Orange County's vital artistic community with a mission to nurture, support, and promote live theatre in greater Orange County. That stated goal is supported by the long-held beliefs of the guild's founders and leaders that theatre and the performing arts are an essential part of what creates a healthy, passionate, and multicultural society that enriches communities while providing opportunities for personal growth and fulfillment. Through the last several years, the guild has made a commitment to answer the question “What can we do together that we can't do on our own?”
Since OCTG's inception, the following individuals and organizations have provided support: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, CA Relief Program, Capital Group Foundation, Charitable Ventures of OC, The Walt Disney Company Foundation, Orange County Dept. of Education, and others.
Alma, Chance Theater
The Children, The Wayward Artist
Other Desert Cities, Newport Theatre Arts Center
The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist
Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater
Jane Austen's Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater
Once, Curtis Theatre
All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist
Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater
Amanda Hallman, Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with ‘A' Productions
Craig Tyrl, The Children, The Wayward Artist
Katie Chidester, Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater
Michael Martinez Hamilton, The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist
Sara Guerrero, Alma, Chance Theater
Casey Long, Jane Austen's Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater
Charna Lopez, All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players
James Michael McHale, Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater
Jonathan Infante, Once, Curtis Theatre
Sydney Raquel, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist
Aubrey Saverino (Sugar), Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater
Bobby D. Lux (Lenny), Rumors, Westminster Community Playhouse
D.X. Machina (Jackie), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist
Heather Lee Echeverria (Angel), Alma, Chance Theater
Juliet Fischer (Rose), The Children, The Wayward Artist
Kalinda Gray (Emilie), Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with ‘A' Productions
Marta Portillo (Alma), Alma, Chance Theater
Michelle Pedersen (Catherine Givings), In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Costa Mesa Playhouse
Rose London (Katherine Brandt), 33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Ruben Matos (Ralph D.), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist
Claire Manson (Cinderella), Into the Woods, Jstage
Emma Laird (Girl), Once, Curtis Theatre
Jenna Luck (Olive Ostrovsky), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist
Jocelyn A. Brown (Mrs. Lovett), Sweeney Todd, Chance Theater
Laura Hart (Mrs. Lovett), Sweeney Todd, Cabrillo Playhouse
Mallory Kerwin (Paulette), Legally Blonde, No Square Theatre
Mandy Foster (Emma Woodhouse), Jane Austen's Emma, the Musical, Chance Theater
Micah Nicholson (William Barfee), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wayward Artist
Naomi Groleau (Natalie/Ed), All Shook Up, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players
Tom Avery (Hedwig), Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chance Theater
Branda Lock (Gloria/Nan), Gloria, Chance Theater
Erik Scilley (Lorin), Gloria, Chance Theater
Griffin Glenn (Mike Clark), 33 Variations, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Jonathon Lamer (Letter Writer #1), Tiny Beautiful Things, Chance Theater
Marta Portillo (Victoria), The Mother F*cker with the Hat, The Wayward Artist
Neil Switzer (Ernie), Rumors, Westminster Community Playhouse
Oscar Emmanuel Fabela (Cousin Julio), The Mother F*cker with the Hat
