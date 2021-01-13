New West Symphony Presents HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE

New West Symphony, with Grammy-winning conductor Michael Christie as Artistic and Music Director, continues its 2020-21 groundbreaking and reimagined season of "Global Sounds, Local Cultures" with Holocaust Remembrance. Coinciding with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the festival begins Wednesday January 27, 2021 and runs through January 31, 2021. In addition to each initial live-streamed event, all programs will be available on-demand to passport holders shortly after the initial broadcast ends.

The mini-festival will take place in four unique presentations featuring touching historical context and music of the late 19th and early 20th centuries and today, culminating with musicians from the New West Symphony and the internationally acclaimed Jerusalem Quartet performing an array of music illuminating vast stylistic and cultural treasures. Michael Christie curated all of the programs and will be available for a live chat during each segment.

"The music of the early-mid 20th century was profoundly influenced by some of classical music's greatest masters and was boldly looking toward international and folk influences even during the century's darkest points," said Christie. "Our Holocaust Remembrance concert features an array of enchanting music presented in an historical context of the early 20th century while paying tribute to the atrocities of the times."

Program Information

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 7pm PST - "Never Forget"

This program features interviews with Celina Biniaz, the youngest of Schindler's List survivors and the Violins of Hope Los Angeles Chair Susanne Reyto, along with a showing of a "Violins of Hope" documentary.

Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 6pm PST - Pre-Concert Talk

Informative one-hour performance review with UCLA Senior Lecturer David Ravetch via Zoom. Participation is encouraged.

Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 7pm PST - Meet the Artists

30-minute program featuring exclusive interviews with members of Jerusalem Quartet and pianist Daniel Vnukowski.

Sunday January 31, 2021 at 3pm PST - Holocaust Remembrance Performance

Michael Christie, Artistic and Music Director

Erwin Schulhoff | Five pieces for String Quartet

Jerusalem String Quartet

Johannes Brahms | String Quartet No. 3 in B flat major, Op. 67

Jerusalem String Quartet

John Williams | Three Pieces from Schindler's List

Alyssa Park, violin, New West Symphony Concertmaster

Daniel Vnukowski, piano

Wladyslaw Szpilman | Mazurka in F minor (1942)

Daniel Vnukowski, piano

Mieczslaw Weinberg | Sonata No. 1 for Viola, Adagio Op. 107

Philip Triggs, New West Symphony Principal Viola

Béla Kovács | Sholem-alekhim, rov Feldman! for Klezmer Clarinet and Piano

Joshua Ranz, New West Symphony Principal Clarinet

Daniel Vnukowski, piano

Holocaust Remembrance is the third in a series of festivals being held October 2020 through June 2021 designed to spotlight the vivid cultural influences that have shaped classical music and Southern California itself. The season premiered with A Tour of Japan and followed with A Tour of India, both of which are now available on demand at www.newwestsymphony.org.

Each tradition-with Japanese, Indian, South Korean, Mexican, Persian or Chinese cultural influences, in addition to Holocaust Remembrance - has strong connections to symphonic music of the past and present. The season's repertoire includes works composed by J.S. Bach, Beethoven, Debussy, Elgar, Gershwin, Mahler, Mozart, Schubert, Vaughan Williams, Scott Joplin, Florence Price, Toru Takemitsu, George Walker and more. Contemporary composers will include Valerie Coleman, Reena Esmail, Shinichi Yuize and others.

Cost for each "Festival Passport" is $25 per household. Patrons may also select a "All Access Season Passport" for the full season for $160 for all festivals. Tickets and memberships may be purchased online at www.newwestsymphony.org or by phone at 805-497-5880 or 866-776-8400. Any time on demand viewing is available.

New West Symphony Upcoming Concerts

All concerts and content will be streamed online and/or available to watch on-demand for a limited time. Program details will be released four weeks prior to the streaming dates. More information is available at www.newwestsymphony.org.

A Tour of China

Sunday, February 28, 2021, 3pm PT

Persian Festival

Sunday, April 11, 2021, 3pm PT

A Tour of Mexico

Sunday, May 2, 2021, 3pm PT

A Tour of South Korea

Sunday, June 13, 2021, 3pm PT

