New Musicals SATURDAYS AT 10 AM To Debut At Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025

A hilarious and heartfelt new original musical comedy, Saturdays at 10am, makes its debut at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival with a limited 5 show run at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center (1089 N Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029).

With book & lyrics by JR Rubinger and music by JR Rubinger & Asha Iwanowicz, this world premiere will dazzle audiences with its inventive, catchy score and its dynamic, relatable characters.

Animation producer Mona can't draw to save her life, but she's on the verge of achieving her vicarious dream to launch a Saturday Morning Cartoon...until her creative director is indicted for sex crimes, canceling the project. Mona juggles the needs of her injured, ambitious, and love-sick artists while trying to appease her boys'-club-turned-boy-band bosses.

As the pressure builds, Mona must confront her own limiting beliefs about artists-and herself-before everything she's built comes crashing down.

Performances:

Saturday, June 8 at 6:30 PM (pay what you can preview)

Friday, June 14 at 5:00 PM

Saturday, June 22 at 5:30 PM

Thursday, June 27 at 7:30 PM

Friday, June 28 at 1:30 PM (understudy performance)

Tickets available at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/11877?tab=tickets

Saturdays at 10am's talented cast includes Lia Peros as Mona, Lindsay Zana as Liz, Sophia Rodriguez as Jenna Lee, JR Rubinger as Curtis, Mykael North as Tim, Melvin Ring-Biteng as CEO, Lavender Schaffer as CMO, Abram Conner as CFO, Olivia Greer as Admin/Reporter, Anthony Gamboa as Ensemble/Swing, Jay Arella as Ensemble/Swing, Asia Ring as Ensemble/Liz Understudy, and Jini Scoville as Ensemble/Mona Understudy.

The creative team includes JR Rubinger (Co-Producer & Music Director), Fiona Burrows (Co-Producer & Director), Joelle Joyner-Wong (Associate Director & Dramaturg), Melvin Ring-Biteng (Choreographer), Grey Arias (Stage Manager), Mei Moya (Assistant Stage Manager), Amanda Bird (Costume & Props Designer), Sander Acheron (Illustrator), Joshua Moreno (Scenic Builder), and Fatima Coto (Social Media Manager).

