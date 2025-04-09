New Media Film Festival Announces WRITERS BLOCK – A Unique Platform Celebrating EMMY, TELLY & Novice Writers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The innovative New Media Film Festival, a trailblazer in championing groundbreaking ideas, is proud to unveil its latest creative endeavor: Writers Block. This exciting online platform celebrates the voices of writers, bridging innovation and storytelling. Writers Block will go live during the 16th New Media Film Festival, held on June 4-5, 2026. www.newmediafilmfestival.com

Reimagining the traditional concept of "writer's block," this dynamic, live online session uplifts scriptwriters worldwide by creating a space for interaction, recognition, and celebration. Helming this initiative is Susan Johnston, a visionary media futurist and the founder of the New Media Film Festival. Johnston, an award-winning producer and advocate for storytelling and technology in entertainment, is joined by industry legend Chuck Haifley, an accomplished producer and director with over four decades of experience, as the session's moderator.

Script nominees for the 16th New Media Film Festival will automatically participate in the Writers Block. This engaging online Q&A session spotlights storytellers, encompassing all formats within the script category. Nominees in all 28 categories compete for one-of-a-kind awards, including exclusive meetings with Marvel and HBO, studio packages from Filmustage, and offerings from Script Reader Pro, Scriptwriters Network, and more.

Nominees include:

World Premieres

In the Drive by 4 X Emmy Winner & Telly winner Adam Henry Garcia

This Was My Abuela's House by Bea Mienik

Bermuda by Michael-Claude Winfield

The Scorpion Dance by Jon Haller

Feature Scripts

Ace's Wilde III by Jonathan Cane

A Good Day Will Come by Amir Zargara

The Red Zone by Terry Podnar

TV - Pitch Deck - Play

Last Stand at Butte City by Multiple Telly Winner by Natalie Schwan

Campaign by Leon Thomas Braun

Precursor by Steve Brown

This God Damn House by Matthew McLachlan

About the Moderator, Chuck Haifley

Chuck Haifley brings unparalleled expertise as a producer, director, and technical visionary in live and broadcast entertainment. From legendary boxing events like Tyson vs. Holyfield to iconic music productions for Michael Jackson and Bon Jovi, Haifley's influence spans sports, music, and cutting-edge technology.

About the Host, Susan Johnston

Susan Johnston, the dynamic Founder and Director of the New Media Film Festival, has a distinguished career in bridging technology and storytelling. Recognized for her contributions to the arts and humanities, Johnston continues to empower creators worldwide.

The New Media Film Festival transformative event is on June 4-5, 2025. For more information: https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/about.

