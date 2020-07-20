New Adaptation of FRANKENSTEIN Starring Stacy Keach and Adhir Kalyan Now Available for Download

L.A. Theatre Works has announced the release of its state-of-the-art audio recording of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. This new stage adaptation, written by the BBC's Kate McAll, stars veteran stage actor Stacy Keach as "the creature," with Adhir Kalyan (Arrested Development, Rules of Engagement) in the role of Dr. Victor Frankenstein.



In 1815, confined indoors by over a year of relentless rain and cold following the eruption of Indonesia's Tambora volcano, a group of friends, including 18-year old Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley and poet Lord Byron, began writing ghost stories to pass the time.



Over 200 years later, Shelley's tale, Frankenstein, remains a work of timeless imagination and power.



The L.A. Theatre Works recording was made in February over the course of four performances, in front of a live audience, at UCLA's James Bridges Theater.



The cast also includes Seamus Dever (ABC's Castle); Mike McShane, Cerris Morgan-Moyer and Darren Richardson, and the director was Anna Lyse Erikson. The recording features original music by John Biddle, and a post-performance discussion moderated by Leslie S. Klinger, author of The New Annotated Frankenstein" and one of the world's foremost authorities on "Frankenstein" as well as "Sherlock Holmes," "Dracula" and H. P. Lovecraft, is included.



Click here to download Frankenstein as an mp3 digital file for only $4.99. The recording is also available for purchase as a CD.

Photo Credit: Troy Harvey

