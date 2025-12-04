FrostyFest Returns to The Hobgoblin Playhouse in Hollywood

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FrostyFest, Los Angeles’ annual holiday performing arts festival will return December 11–22, 2025 to The Hobgoblin Playhouse. Presented by The StageCrafts, the festival features a diverse collection of short plays, comedic holiday adaptations, and a curated film festival featuring local artists and independent creators from around the world.

The 2025 lineup includes crowd favorites such as A Very DIE HARD Christmas (now in it's 7th year!), WHO’S HOLIDAY!, A Very Toiley Christmas, The Winter’s Tale in 60 Minutes, A Christmas Carol in 60 Minutes, The Elf Chronicles, See You Next Christmas, Snarky Screenings presents "Santa Claus Conquers the Martians" and the inaugural FrostyFest Film.

FrostyFest is part of a broader initiative created by Jenn and Greg Crafts, owners of The StageCrafts, who identified a gap in opportunities for indie producers and creators in Los Angeles' saturated arts landscape. To address this need, they developed a year-round series of mini genre-based festivals, each spotlighting specific themes - holidays, mysteries, Sci-fi, fantasy and more. FrostyFest serves as the joyful winter-season centerpiece of that mission. “FrostyFest was our first mini-festival we produced last year and since then we’ve seen great success with MythicFest and SpookyFest, but FrostyFest is always the best attended. Audiences love to have fun, different and affordable holiday events to attend,” said Jenn Crafts.

Festival Highlights

A Very DIE HARD Christmas presented by Theatre Unleashed

Hollywood Fringe 2018 Best Comedy Winner

High above the city of L.A., a team of terrorists has seized a building, taken hostages, and declared war. One man has managed to escape. An off-duty cop hiding somewhere inside. He’s alone, tired…and he doesn’t like Christmas. Yippee Ki Yay.



A Christmas Carol in 60 Minutes by CHW Productions

In this modern 60 minute adaption Ebenezer Scrooge is again visited by the ghost of his deceased partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him about his future if he doesn't change. He is then shown visions of his past, present, and future by three different ghosts, which leads to his dramatic redemption.



The Winter’s Tale in 60 Minutes by CHW Productions

In this fast past version of William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, driven by irrational jealousy, a king wrongly accuses his wife of infidelity, leading to tragedy, but years later, a magical reunion with a statue of his wife allows for redemption and a happy ending.



WHO’S HOLIDAY! (Almost sold out!) by Domino Too Productions

WHO’S HOLIDAY! Is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.



A Very Toiley Christmas

Celebrate the season with Toiley T. Paper—America’s favorite talking roll of toilet paper—and John B. deHaas! A hilarious holiday cabaret of music, stories & surprises. Sold-out Orlando and Hollywood Fringe favorites. Not for kids.



The Elf Chronicles

A collection of monologues performed by elves from all walks of life.



See You Next Christmas

Chronically single Natalie and Logan continue to run into each other at their friends' annual holiday party year after year. They begin to wonder if they're meant to be together.



Snarky Screenings presents "Santa Claus Conquers the Martians"

Snarky Screenings presents Santa Claus Conquers the Martians! Grab your popcorn and come enjoy (a panel of comedians utterly destroying) this infamous holiday classic where the Martians kidnap Santa Claus because there is nobody on Mars to give their children presents!



FrostyFest Film

FrostyFest Film brings winter chills and holiday thrills to the big screen! From festive comedies to icy tales of wonder, celebrate the magic (and mischief) of the season with filmmakers who make spirits bright. Full film lineup available at FrostyFestLA.com