Nelson Aspen Returns to Los Angeles With WELCOME HOME

Nelson Aspen returns to Los Angeles for a pre-Oscars engagement of his new cabaret offering, Welcome Home, a celebration of his latest book, "Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-Lister in a Post Pandemic World."

An award winning journalist and author, Nelson is well known to morning TV viewers around the world from his 3 decades as an Entertainment Reporter and has performed his unique musical shows in NYC, Hollywood, London's West End, the Sydney Opera House and as part of Michael Feinstein's "54 Below at Sea." In addition to his vast repertoire ranging from The Great American Songbook and iconic film themes to contemporary artists like Dua Lipa, Nelson delights audiences with his incredible showbiz stories, spontaneous Q&A sessions and special celebrity Guest Stars. He is your 1 Degree of Separation from all things Show Business! Musical Director: Mitchell Kaplan.

Copies of Nelson's new book will be available for a discounted purchase price and he'll be happy to personally sign yours after the show!

Cabaret Scenes Magazine said of the NYC production of Welcome Home: "Aspen really dug into the feelings within the lyrics and made a touching connection with both the songs and the audience. He was both clever and charming, showing off an ability to swing a melody and deal with an abundance of lyrics. The audience was sent out on a high, making them eager for Aspen's next performance."

The performance is on Thursday, March 9 at The Gardenia, 7066 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90038.