Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Nelson Aspen Returns to Los Angeles With WELCOME HOME

The performance is on Thursday, March 9 at The Gardenia.

Dec. 02, 2022  
Nelson Aspen Returns to Los Angeles With WELCOME HOME

Nelson Aspen returns to Los Angeles for a pre-Oscars engagement of his new cabaret offering, Welcome Home, a celebration of his latest book, "Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-Lister in a Post Pandemic World."

An award winning journalist and author, Nelson is well known to morning TV viewers around the world from his 3 decades as an Entertainment Reporter and has performed his unique musical shows in NYC, Hollywood, London's West End, the Sydney Opera House and as part of Michael Feinstein's "54 Below at Sea." In addition to his vast repertoire ranging from The Great American Songbook and iconic film themes to contemporary artists like Dua Lipa, Nelson delights audiences with his incredible showbiz stories, spontaneous Q&A sessions and special celebrity Guest Stars. He is your 1 Degree of Separation from all things Show Business! Musical Director: Mitchell Kaplan.

Copies of Nelson's new book will be available for a discounted purchase price and he'll be happy to personally sign yours after the show!

Cabaret Scenes Magazine said of the NYC production of Welcome Home: "Aspen really dug into the feelings within the lyrics and made a touching connection with both the songs and the audience. He was both clever and charming, showing off an ability to swing a melody and deal with an abundance of lyrics. The audience was sent out on a high, making them eager for Aspen's next performance."

The performance is on Thursday, March 9 at The Gardenia, 7066 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90038.




Award-Winning Artists Celebrate the Continued Success of Education Through Music-Los Angel Photo
Award-Winning Artists Celebrate the Continued Success of Education Through Music-Los Angeles at November Gala
Education Through Music-Los Angeles (ETM-LA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, hosted their 17th Year Celebration Benefit Gala last night, the evening of Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at the Skirball Cultural Center.
DUDAMEL LEADS THE TRISTAN PROJECT & More Lead Los Angeles December Theater Top Picks Photo
DUDAMEL LEADS THE TRISTAN PROJECT & More Lead Los Angeles' December Theater Top Picks
Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up this month we've got fantastic picks from the LA Phil, LA Opera, CTGLA, and more!
Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Very Special Family Day at ETC Performance of A CHRISTM Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Very Special 'Family Day at ETC' Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has announced the addition of a special performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, made possible by generous donations from Sara Miller McCune and the Léni Fund!  
Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at Chance Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at Chance Theater
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will remount the poignant and captivating “Little Women - The Broadway Musical”. Book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein; directed by Casey Long, with music direction by Gabrielle Maldonado. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Award-Winning Artists Celebrate the Continued Success of Education Through Music-Los Angeles at November GalaAward-Winning Artists Celebrate the Continued Success of Education Through Music-Los Angeles at November Gala
December 1, 2022

Education Through Music-Los Angeles (ETM-LA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, hosted their 17th Year Celebration Benefit Gala last night, the evening of Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at the Skirball Cultural Center.
Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Very Special 'Family Day at ETC' Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROLEnsemble Theatre Company Announces Very Special 'Family Day at ETC' Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
December 1, 2022

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has announced the addition of a special performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, made possible by generous donations from Sara Miller McCune and the Léni Fund!  
Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at Chance TheaterPhotos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at Chance Theater
December 1, 2022

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will remount the poignant and captivating “Little Women - The Broadway Musical”. Book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein; directed by Casey Long, with music direction by Gabrielle Maldonado. Check out photos here!
WHY BE AN UPTIGHT ANTI-SEMITE? JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN Comes to Santa Monica PlayhouseWHY BE AN UPTIGHT ANTI-SEMITE? JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN Comes to Santa Monica Playhouse
December 1, 2022

Kathy and Stanley are deeply in love. They want to get married. Stanley is Jewish, Kathy's a Catholic. Interfaith marriages happen all the time in America. But Kathy's father Chris considers Stanley's father Marv to be a hated, sworn enemy and has felt this way for many years. Kathy and Stanley's families are to be united in matrimony. In order to prevent Chris' hate from derailing their happiness, they devise a plan. Stanley's family, aided by Kathy's mother Mary, are about to give Chris a very special education. Hilarity ensues. Chris will ultimately have to deal with the question Why Be an Uptight Anti-Semite? Jews R 2 Much Fun.
GARBO'S CUBAN LOVER Comes to Casa 0101 Theatre in FebruaryGARBO'S CUBAN LOVER Comes to Casa 0101 Theatre in February
December 1, 2022

MACHA Theatre/Films will present the critically acclaimed play Garbo's Cuban Lover. First produced in 2001, the new mounting will be a 'reimagined production' of the show, with more music, dance and multimedia.
share