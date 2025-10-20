Neil Simon’s PLAZA SUITE Comes To Long Beach Playhouse In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Long Beach Playhouse will present Neil Simon’s beloved comedy Plaza Suite from November 1 through 29, 2025, directed by James Rice. One of Simon’s most enduring and witty works, Plaza Suite features three one-act plays set in the same suite at New York City’s Plaza Hotel, each with a different couple navigating the joys and absurdities of love, marriage, and relationships.

In Act One, a not-so-happily married couple revisits their honeymoon suite in hopes of rekindling their romance. Act Two follows a Hollywood producer’s awkward reunion with his childhood sweetheart. Act Three finds parents frantically trying to coax their nervous daughter out of the bathroom on her wedding day.

“Each act is brilliantly constructed,” said Sean Gray, Artistic Director of the Playhouse. “The situations give actors the chance to use all their tools in telling the story. Some moments are funny, some are tender—but all keep the audience fully engaged.”

Madison Mooney, Executive Director, added, “The set and costumes will be visually striking and create the perfect atmosphere for the story. I’m looking forward to watching audiences laugh, applaud, and leave talking about the great show they’ve just seen.”

The six-member cast includes returning Playhouse actors Lee Samuel Tanng, Lisa J. Salas, Todd Rew, Charlie Rodriguez, and Jessica Plotin, with Ryabrae Ngaida making her Playhouse debut. Set design is by Greg and Donna Fritsche, and costumes are led by Christina Bayer and her team of volunteers.

Special Events

Pay What You Can Night: Thursday, October 30

$10 Preview: Friday, October 31

Opening Night Champagne Reception: Saturday, November 1 ($35, sponsored by The Port of Long Beach)

Ticket Information

Fridays: Adults $27, Seniors/Students $20

Saturdays & Sundays: Adults $32, Seniors $25, Students $20

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org or by phone at 562-494-1014 (Option 1).

(Note: Online purchases include a $3–4 service fee.)

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA 90804, across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course.