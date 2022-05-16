NOT THAT ILLEGAL Illuminates Immigrant Experiences At The Hollywood Fringe

Actor/Writer/Comedian Yusuf Yildiz is bringing his feature-length stage comedy "Not That Illegal" to the Hollywood Fringe Festival for its world premiere. Written by the producer himself, "Not That Illegal" follows Ali Can, a Turkish immigrant, in his struggles to stay in the US even though his chances look slim.

Ali Can (Yusuf Yildiz) faces deportation because of an abusive employer. Joseph Doing (Evan Causey) is ready to help his best friend and roommate as long as they abide by the laws. Vito (Alan Grinberg) couldn't care less about the laws and looks for every way to help Ali stay in America. Joy Michelle (Tiara Kennedy) stays out of their schemes at first, but her love for Ali pulls her into the center of their story.

Reginald Humphrey (Martin Hardlund) warms up to our heroes enough to help them even if it may require bending the rules a little. However, Laquita Jackson (Alesha G.) is a strict USCIS officer and nothing slips through her radar.

Ashley Karp, the director, skillfully orchestrates the ensemble of these colorful characters in their pursuits. As it's expected in a situational comedy, nothing goes as planned and hilariousness ensues.

Risks are taken. Friendships are put to the test. Bromance soars. Broken hearts are healed. Personal discoveries are made and secrets are revealed. Love conquers everybody's hearts in the end and lives change.

No humans are illegal. Love is love. Kindness is everything. These are only some statements Not That Illegal presents without preaching. Audiences will laugh, cry, and witness the immigrant experience in the US.

Yusuf Yildiz has crafted a play inspired by real life immigrant experiences. He explores topics such as immigration, friendship, love, marriage, family, religion, sexuality, sexual politics, and freedom in America with playful yet poignant observation.

Though this is the story of a Turkish immigrant, Not That Illegal explores the American experience and what it means to live in this melting pot called The United States of America.

"Not That Illegal" was the recipient of the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Scholarship, a competitive and adjudicated grant that provides a financial stipend, marketing and networking opportunities, and industry mentorship.

The one-act version of the play with the same name received a Best Play Nomination at the Strawberry One-Act Festival in 2019 and granted 3 off-broadway performances in 2020 because of its success. This time, the entire story of Ali Can has its world premiere in the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Performances run June 4-26, 2022.

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7339?tab=tickets