NEW MEDIA FILM FESTIVAL Reveals First Selections For 17th Annual Edition

The New Media Film Festival will return for its 17th annual edition on June 3 and 4, 2026, unveiling the first slate of official selections ahead of its upcoming Los Angeles showcase. The festival’s in-person programming will take place at the Culver Theater, with additional online programming scheduled as part of the two-day event. Submissions will remain open through April 6, with final programming set to lock on May 1.

Founded in 2009, the New Media Film Festival has become known for spotlighting emerging voices and projects that explore storytelling at the intersection of narrative and technology. Past honorees have included Jeff Bridges, and the festival’s jury has featured professionals affiliated with organizations such as Marvel, HBO, the Emmys, Grammys, PBS, and the BBC. The festival operates under the motto “where legends meet ingenues – and real deals happen,” with participants citing opportunities related to distribution, funding, casting, and professional connections.

JUNE 3 – ONLINE PROGRAM

The June 3 online program will include Sunflowers, represented by YongJik Lee, which will receive a world premiere; A Dream My Sister Had, represented by Fabio Thieme, making its U.S. premiere; Summer 1990, represented by Loïs Levy; If You See a Cat, represented by Kenji Ishimaru; and Naked Soul, represented by Leeorah Hursky, which will also premiere worldwide.

JUNE 4 – IN-PERSON PROGRAM

Culver Theater, Los Angeles

The June 4 in-person program at the Culver Theater will feature Reach the Sky, represented by Lori Moilov, in a world premiere; Is Ai Gonna Get Better, or Nah?, represented by Nick Roth, also a world premiere; A Day (HARU), represented by Da Eun Kim, in a world premiere; Life in the Trees, represented by Dr. Owain Llwyd, making its U.S. premiere; Dolphins of the Reef, represented by Rod Findley, in a world premiere; and Limitless Podcast: Ignite Your Creativity & Chase Your Dreams, represented by Lori Moilov, which will premiere worldwide.

In addition to screenings, the 2026 festival will include red carpet events, post-screening Q&As, and professional development opportunities, with a focus on direct engagement between creators and industry decision-makers.

TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVES

Alongside the early program announcement, the New Media Film Festival is introducing a series of transparency measures intended to strengthen trust within the creative community. These initiatives include verified creator reviews, authenticated testimonials, confirmed festival credentials, and leadership identity verification.

Emmy-nominated music creator and festival juror David Leon commented on the initiative, saying, “In the music world, transparency isn't optional – it's the foundation of every real creative relationship. What the festival has done with verified reviews and structured data mirrors the standards we fight for in music: clear attribution, honest representation, and systems that protect artists. It's rare to see a festival take this level of responsibility, and it's one of the reasons I'm proud to be part of the jury.”

Additional information, including tickets and submission details, is available at NewMediaFilmFestival.com.