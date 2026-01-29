Holocaust Museum LA to Screen Award-Winning Documentary THE OTHER

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Holocaust Museum LA will present a screening of the acclaimed award-winning documentary, "The Other," Wednesday Feb. 11 at 6:30 pm at AMC The Grove. The screening will be followed by a conversation between director/filmmaker Joy Sela and Rabbi Sharon Brous.

Filmed pre and post October 7, "The Other" focuses on Israeli and Palestinian peace-builders, anti-occupation activists, artists, academics, ex-fighters, bereaved parents and people living the reality on the ground. Whether in non-violent co-resistance, peace-building, or shared community, the film features people who have only known each other through hate, bloodshed, inequality, and war, transcend beyond narratives & belief systems.

"The Other" won Best Documentary at a sold-out world premiere at the Boston International Film Festival as well as another Best Documentary award at their international premiere at Cinema d'Idea Rome. The film has gone on to win several more awards, including a Special Jury Award at the Arizona International Film Festival. "The Other" was an official selection at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, The New York Jewish Film Festival, Solidarity Human Rights Festival Tel Aviv, The Toronto Jewish Film Festival and the Vienna Jewish Film Festival, and many more.

Called a "must-watch" (The Knockturnal), "eye-opening" (The Forward) and "a powerful cinematic portrait" (San Francisco Examiner), "The Other" has impacted audiences around the world.

Joy Sela is the founder of We Uncover Films. "The Other," which she directed, filmed and produced, is her first documentary feature.

Rabbi Sharon Brous is the senior and founding rabbi of IKAR, a leading edge Jewish community based in Los Angeles, and author of the bestselling book, "The Amen Effect: Ancient Wisdom to Mend Our Broken Hearts and World."