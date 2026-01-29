BALLYBUNION BACKS BILL! to Premiere at Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Locked in the Attic Productions and Five OHM Productions will present the World Premiere of "Ballybunion Backs Bill!", a pitch-black comedy by Irish playwright and filmmaker Seanie Sugrue, running February 26th through March 15th at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood, just in time to get audiences into the St. Patrick's Day spirit.

Set in 1998 in County Kerry, the play is a fictional account of President Clinton's visit to the small seaside town of Ballybunion, days after his infamous scandal with Monica Lewinsky. We follow Monica Looney, a cobbler who owns Monica's Shoe Repair, as she is tormented by some of the locals to change the name of her storefront so as not to offend the President.

At the same time, Monica's two children are preparing to emigrate in search of better lives abroad, forcing her to confront the quieter Irish tragedy of those left behind. As small-town obsession and international scrutiny collide, Ballybunion Backs Bill! skewers celebrity worship, political optics, and the cost of staying behind.

The production stars Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Renegade Nell), who will next appear in Netflix's and the Duffer Brothers, The Boroughs. The cast also features Damian O'Hare (Pirates of the Caribbean, 1923), Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole), Mies Van Rooijen (Anoniem, Black Widow), Pilot Paisley-Rose (Chicago Fire, Sticky), and introduces David Daniel Offner.