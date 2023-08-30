Mission Opera Presents The West Coast Premiere of GIRONDINES

Performances are on October 28-29.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

On October 28 and 29, Mission Opera will present the West Coast Premiere of Girondines, by Kirsten C. Kunkle (librettist) and Sarah Van Sciver (composer) at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. Weaving together six French Revolution women's true stories, Girondines combines elements of theater, film, dance, fine art, literature, music, and the macabre to capture the tragedy, sacrifice, and eerie intrigue these remarkable heroines experienced during their lives. Three of the ladies in this ghostly gathering are guillotined, and three barely survive political upheaval. Based-on-a-true-story, this poignant presentation will captivate opera, musical, and theater fans; history buffs; and the curious seeking a unique cultural experience for their 'Halloweekend.'

"The opera's story is timeless as women worldwide continue to fight for their voices," said Kunkle; "it is thrilling to present a new work created and performed by women which amplifies the legacies of six courageous women from a bygone era." The opera is sung in English and will be presented with English and Spanish supertitles. Directed by Kunkle, Mission Opera's production brings together outstanding local talent alongside nationally recognized guest artists. Mission Opera has assembled two exceptionally talented Girondines casts with each scheduled to perform two shows.

"Kirsten and I are thrilled to bring Girondines to life with a stellar cast and crew in an exquisite venue," said composer Van Sciver, a CalArts alumna who serves as the Opera's music director, technical director, and pianist/conductor. Girondines features: Kirsten C. Kunkle and Catherine Antonia Kenney as murderess Charlotte Corday; Ashley Becker and Jessica Schneiderman as playwright Olympe de Gouges; Laurice Kennel and Ariel Pisturino as painter Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun; Claire Pegram and Leeza Yorke as writer Madame Roland; Kaitlyn Tierney and Alexis Wesley as philosopher Madame De Staël; and Marisa Robinson and Laurel Irene as chemist Marie-Anne Pierrette Paulze Lavoisier.

Performances will be presented at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita at 3 PM and 7:30 PM on both Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29. Tickets ($25-$60) are available at MissionOpera.com. The runtime of Girondines is approximately 90 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission. Due to mature themes and content, this production is recommended for ages 13 and older.

The Girondines production team will include stage managers Caroline Morgan and Nelya Coomans, audio and video engineer Donald Pittman, lighting designer Brian Nielson, set designer Shawn Taylor, and costumers Constanze Bonelli and Katherine Craig.

Mission Opera is an OPERA America professional opera company serving the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. As an educational performing arts non-profit, they present live theater, opera, musical theater, and educational outreach initiatives, in addition to diverse programming of concerts and events throughout Southern California. Mission Opera strives to produce high-quality, accessible opera and musical theater, to provide community members opportunities to participate at all levels of these productions, and to afford participants and audiences enjoyment and a deeper appreciation of opera and musical theater.




Recommended For You