Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac Returns to The Grove Theatre

Mirage: Visons of Fleetwood Mac returns to The Grove Theatre on Saturday, September 28th at 8:00 pm. Mirage - Visions of Fleetwood Mac celebrates the classic hits of the legendary superstar band from 1976 - 1980. For the first time ever, they will perform the Rumours Album in its entirety. Based in Los Angeles, the members of Mirage capture the look and sound of Fleetwood Mac live in concert.

The band was selected from hundreds of submissions to appear on AXS TV "The World's Greatest Tribute Bands". Singer Michelle Tyler also appeared on syndicated Dick Clark production, "Your Big Break" and NBC "The Next Best Thing". The highest honor came when the 'real' Stevie Nicks invited Ms. Tyler backstage as her guest and heaped praise on the band and their performance.

Mirage continues to be the number one tribute to the music and classic lineup of the legendary superstar band.

Mirage: Visons of Fleetwood Mac performs at The Grove Theatre on Saturday, September 29th at 8 pm. Tickets are $28, 33 and 38 and may be purchased at the Box Office, online at www.grovetheatre.com, by calling (909) 920 - 4343, or at the door. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.





