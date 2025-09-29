 tracker
Mark Vigeant's Solo Comedy OUT THERE to be Presented at The Elysian

The performance will take place on December 17 7:30pm.

Sep. 29, 2025
Mark Vigeant's Solo Comedy OUT THERE to be Presented at The Elysian Image
Out There is a one-man survival comedy experience that turns the entire theater into a chaotic, hilarious Alaskan wilderness-where the audience is the wilderness. You'll meet Larry, a burnt-out businessman attempting to go viral by livestreaming a solo survival journey into the wild. But nothing goes right and his relentless pursuit of YouTube fame slowly spirals into a desperate, unhinged quest for connection. What starts as slapstick clowning and absurd audience interaction transforms into something deeper: a story of isolation, masculine delusion, and modern loneliness-all told with Mark Vigeant's signature mix of joyful chaos, multimedia wizardry, and heartfelt vulnerability.

Featuring live camera work, surprise twists, and delightfully unpredictable audience games. Nominated for 5 awards at Hollywood Fringe, including "Top of Fringe" and "Best Clown Show."

Vigeant is coming off of a wildly successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where his solo show, "The Best Man Show," was one of the best-reviewed shows of the festival according to British Comedy Guide. The Best Man Show will be coming to Dropout.tv in February 2026. Both shows were directed by Joanna Simmons, a writer/director from New York, whose work has been performed across the globe.

Performance Details

Show Title: Mark Vigeant: OUT THERE Venue: The Elysian 1944 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles 90039
Date: December 17 7:30pm
Tickets: $16
Bookings: https://www.elysiantheater.com/shows/outthere1217




Videos