Mark Vigeant's Solo Comedy OUT THERE to be Presented at The Elysian

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Out There is a one-man survival comedy experience that turns the entire theater into a chaotic, hilarious Alaskan wilderness-where the audience is the wilderness. You'll meet Larry, a burnt-out businessman attempting to go viral by livestreaming a solo survival journey into the wild. But nothing goes right and his relentless pursuit of YouTube fame slowly spirals into a desperate, unhinged quest for connection. What starts as slapstick clowning and absurd audience interaction transforms into something deeper: a story of isolation, masculine delusion, and modern loneliness-all told with Mark Vigeant's signature mix of joyful chaos, multimedia wizardry, and heartfelt vulnerability.

Featuring live camera work, surprise twists, and delightfully unpredictable audience games. Nominated for 5 awards at Hollywood Fringe, including "Top of Fringe" and "Best Clown Show."

Vigeant is coming off of a wildly successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where his solo show, "The Best Man Show," was one of the best-reviewed shows of the festival according to British Comedy Guide. The Best Man Show will be coming to Dropout.tv in February 2026. Both shows were directed by Joanna Simmons, a writer/director from New York, whose work has been performed across the globe.

Performance Details

Show Title: Mark Vigeant: OUT THERE Venue: The Elysian 1944 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles 90039

Date: December 17 7:30pm

Tickets: $16

Bookings: https://www.elysiantheater.com/shows/outthere1217

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP