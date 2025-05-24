Marissa Jaret Winokur, Drew Seeley Star in New Staged Reading Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See Drew Seeley (ANOTHER CINDERELLA STORY, JERSEY BOYS on Broadway), and a cast of '90s pop culture favorites including Marissa Jaret Winokur (HAIRSPRAY, GREASE on Broadway) in "What Ever Happened to Baby J?" a Y2K and boyband-obsessed comedy written by award-winning screenwriter Victoria Male, for a live table read fundraising event at Dynasty Typewriter on June 9, 2025. Seeley has signed on to play the lead role of Robbie Hughes/Baby J, the frontman of boy band Five of Hearts, who broke up the band when he disappeared twenty years ago without a trace. Winokur will play Janet Podemski, the #1 fan of Seeley's Baby J and boy band Five of Hearts, who hasn't let her obsession go.

All guests who purchase in-person tickets will be able to participate in a raffle with coveted pop culture prizes like a signed Jesse McCartney "Beautiful Soul" Vinyl, a signed script of "Boy Meets World" by cast members Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong, as well as free tickets several LA theater productions. This immersive event will also include original music from the project's executive music producer and founder of Rat Dance Party, Jennifer Smith, Grammy-nominated music producer Yan Perchuk, and songwriter Ryan Stillman.

The table read will be livestreamed globally through Dynasty Typewriter's live streaming service "Transmissions by Dynasty." In-person and livestream tickets are available for purchase now at https://www.squadup.com/events/what-ever-happened-to-baby-j.

Seeley said, "I'm so super totally stoked to bring my pleather pants and hoop earring out of storage for this reading! Having been in an actual boy band, this hilarious (and triggering) script seems eerily written for me. And that it's for a wonderful cause made this a no-brainer." He continues, "The only question remains - to frost or not to frost...tips. Come on out and find out!"

Cast includes Jodie Sweetin (FULL HOUSE & FULLER HOUSE), Drew Seeley (ANOTHER CINDERELLA STORY), Dale Godboldo (THE Mickey Mouse CLUB & AMERICAN CRIME STORY), Garrett Clayton (TEEN BEACH MOVIE & HAIRSPRAY: LIVE), Nate Richert (SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH), Myko Olivier (GLEE & MENENDEZ: BLOOD BROTHERS), Doug Jones (HOCUS POCUS & HELLBOY), Elisa Donovan (CLUELESS), Marissa Jaret Winokur (TONY WINNER, HAIRSPRAY & SCARY MOVIE), and Romy Rosemont (GLEE & THE AVENGERS ).

Victoria explains, "This cast is the stuff of my wildest millennial dreams. I am supremely honored and humbled to have Drew as my Baby J/Robbie Hughes and Broadway icon Marissa as part of this incredible cast. Every member of the 'What Ever Happened To Baby J' cast ensures that June 9th will be an evening full of laughter, community, and Y2K throwback looks for a timely cause."

"What Ever Happened to Baby J?" follows Olivia Hughes, who on paper has it all: a house she designed herself, two beautiful kids, and Robbie, her supportive stay-at-home husband...even if she feels that they've lost their spark. But when Robbie suddenly, inexplicably, goes missing, Olivia discovers that he was part of a huge millennial boy band. Now, she must team up with his old bandmates to find him, before Robbie's forced against his will to realize his worst nightmare - a reunion tour.

This live table read event will benefit the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children (ARFC). For 40 years, the ARFC has provided comprehensive family-centered services to individuals, families, and children affected by HIV/AIDS and other social and health-related barriers. Male has a special connection to the organization, as this was the last organization her late grandfather donated to before his untimely death in 1989, and then Male's father spearheaded a charity golf outing benefiting the ARFC for 25 years before his passing in 2017. Victoria is proud to take up the torch to support such a noble cause and honor her grandfather and father.

The "What Ever Happened to Baby J?" live table read event aims to immerse the audience in millennial nostalgia, pop music, and laughter. This fundraiser is produced by Male's Lioness Den Productions, in partnership with Impact24 PR, Jennifer Smith from Rat Dance Party, and the Always in the Club Foundation. Event sponsors include the VOcation Conference and The Successful Screenwriter podcast and educational platform.

